Gasthaus Christmas Market is back with decorations you won't find anywhere else

If you’re ready for something new this Christmas, this is where you need to go.

The Gasthaus Christmas Market in Peachland is that unique holiday spot that will keep you coming back year after year.

The market has delighted families across the Okanagan since 2006, and it opened last Friday to make even more special memories again this year. It showcases an extraordinary selection of handmade European wood and glass ornaments, along with other seasonal home decor, not found elsewhere in the area. These exclusive items, made by artisans in Germany and Poland, embody the true spirit of European craftsmanship.

Charles Sherman, the owner of the market and a mortgage specialist with Interior Savings Credit Union, views the market as more than just a business. Having worked at the Gasthaus on the Lake, the location of the market, he understands its significance to the community. When the opportunity arose several years ago, he purchased the market, committed to maintaining its legacy, even through challenging times like the pandemic.

For Sherman, the market is a family affair. His wife, parents, brother and sister all contribute, making the market a true labour of love. As the market operates for one month each year, Sherman is present as much as possible, savouring the joy it brings to visitors.

Situated in the courtyard of Gasthaus on the Lake, the market transforms into a magical European artisan market at night, illuminated by twinkling lights. It has become a destination for people throughout the Okanagan, providing an old-world Christmas experience, a stark contrast to the technology and mass production commonly seen during this season.

Sherman takes pride in sourcing products directly from small family businesses in Europe. The wooden items are hand-carved or handmade, and the glass is mouth-blown, adding to the authenticity of the market’s offerings. In addition to ornaments, the market features traditional pyramids, where the heat from candles causes a carousel to spin, along with incense burners, arches and carved trees.

Sherman is also happy to announce that after four long years, Gasthaus on the Lake has started offering its iconic Medieval Feasts again. Reach out to the Gasthaus on the Lake directly to book your holiday party.

For those seeking a break from the usual mall shopping experience this Christmas, the Gasthaus Christmas Market is located at 5790 Beach Ave. in Peachland to offer a unique and festive alternative. Open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Christmas Eve, it’s an opportunity to experience a piece of European Christmas right in the heart of Peachland.

Learn more about Gasthaus Christmas Market on its website here.

