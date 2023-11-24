Red wines, fondue and new menus make Liquidity Wines worth the winter trip

Photo: Liquidity Wines

The fun does not slow down at Liquidity Wines just because the busy summer season is over.

The winter season offers its own attractions, including beautiful scenery, cozy tasting rooms, smaller crowds and delicious comfort food. This year Liquidity is adding even more fun and frivolity to its winter lineup.

Here are three fantastic reasons to head to the winery near Okanagan Falls this winter:

COMFORT RED WINES

The process of acquiring Liquidity wine online is as smooth as an elegant red wine. As the weather turns cooler and the days grow grey, the allure of fine red wine is like a warm, inviting embrace that’s simply irresistible. If you love the comfort of red wine, you’re well-acquainted with the joy that a collection of red wines brings, particularly when uncorked during colder months. There’s no need to venture into the cold; Liquidity has curated a selection of elegant red wines that promise to deliver comfort directly to your doorstep. Orders over $100 will receive complimentary express shipping.

Photo: Liquidity Wines

SUNDAY FON-DAY

As the air turns crisper and the days grow shorter, it’s the perfect time to embrace the warmth and sophistication that only Liquidity Wines can offer. The winery invites you to an exciting experience that will elevate your winter season: its Sunday Fondue tradition.

Available exclusively on Sundays from 3:30-5 p.m., this experience is your chance to immerse yourself in the sophistication of Liquidity. As Coco Chanel wisely said, “Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication,” and what could be more sophisticated than melted cheese and freshly baked bread?

Photo: Liquidity Wines

TAKE A CULINARY VOYAGE

Liquidity Wines is finally opening for dinner beginning today (Friday, Nov. 24) every Friday and Saturday night. This new five-course, plated dinner menu is also accompanied by a new family-style lunch, available every Thursday to Sunday, with bookings from noon to 3:30 p.m.

Chef Joshua Mueller utilizes fresh and simple seasonal ingredients, masterfully fashioning unmistakably stylish menus. Inspired by winemaker Amy Paynter's selection of sips, the culinary experience at Liquidity truly embraces the heartbeat of Okanagan Falls. The dishes are as Instagram-worthy as they are delectable. Whether it’s lunchtime, with a family-style twist on it, or our five-course dinner, there is something for everyone.

Reservations are recommended.

