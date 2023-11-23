Think warm thoughts when buying tickets for Y Winter Adventure & 50/50 Lottery

Photo: Flickr

YMCA BC Kamloops just loves giving prizes and money away through its lottery series.

Already the stewards of a home lottery in the spring and a massive 50/50 draw, Kamloops Y Lottery Series has now added the Y Winter Adventure & 50/50 Lottery to its portfolio of fun for the first time.

The two main prizes are three options each for stunning winter retreats. The first winner will get an opportunity to explore the breathtaking views of Halong, Phuket and Ankor Watpick in Thailand, spread out on the white-sand beaches of Fiji, or experience the scenic rice paddies, wild jungles and majestic volcanoes of Indonesia's Bali province.

The second lucky contestant can pick the deserts and beaches of Morocco, cruise for 11 nights from Iceland to Norway, or feel the worries melt away as they bask in the sun at Itz’Ana Resort in Belize.

The winners can also take the $7,000 value and create their own winter vacation.

The third major prize is a $2,000 travel voucher that can be put toward a cruise in Alaska, the Mexican Riviera or Caribbean. The winner can also take the voucher and choose their own adventure if they wish.

The lottery also features a $5,000 early bird cash draw for those who buy tickets before Dec. 5. Getting a $5,000 bank account infusion just before the holidays is never a bad thing.A ticket to enter the Y Winter Adventure draw is $25, or you can get three for $50.

If you’re more interested in cold, hard cash than navigating the globe, the 50/50 that goes along with the Y Winter Adventure lottery should be able to make you more than happy. The jackpot is already over the $70,000 mark, meaning the winner will pocket at least $35,000.

Tickets for the 50/50 draw are three for $25, eight for $50 or 20 for $100.

“The Kamloops Y Lottery Series raises funds to support YMCA BC Kamloops programs in the community,” YMCA Kamloops It provides community outreach to senior programs and youth programs, administers the women’s shelter program, and does a tremendous amount of work around mental health services. It also supports recovery of people through their health journeys by way of rehabilitation.

Ticket sales close on Jan. 16, at 11:59 p.m., and the draw will take place on Jan. 23.

All tickets can be purchased by visiting the Kamloops Y Lottery Series website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.