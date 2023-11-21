Pickleball Depot gearing up for its massive Black Friday Cyber Monday sale

Photo: Contributed

Pickleball Depot is gearing up for its annual Black Friday Cyber Monday paddle sale.

And this year is it will be conducting the sale out of its new, bigger home in Vernon, located at 5107 25 Ave., not far from the city’s fancy new pickleball complex.

“It’s much larger, brighter, and we have way more product displayed, because we have the space now,” Pickleball Depot owner Cara Arding says. “We have half of the store dedicated to shoes and trying on shoes, because court footwear is a huge part of our business. We are one of the largest court shoe providers in B.C.”

Photo: Contributed

The old store had approximately 200 square feet, but the new space features about 1,000 square feet. Pickleball Depot also has a location in Kelowna, but most of its business is done online. Never is that more true than during the Black Friday Cyber Monday paddle sale, which will start Friday (Nov. 24) and end on Cyber Monday (Nov. 27).

It has become such an anticipated sale in the pickleball world that Arding has been getting calls in the last few weeks from people making sure it was running once again.

“Our customers from all over Canada wait for the sale,” she says. “We haven’t made any changes, because I think if we did take it away we would hear about it.”

That's how good this sale is.

Pickleball Depot is normally open Monday through Friday, but it will also be welcoming customers this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to give more pickleballers a chance to save on some great gear.

The Depot is Canada’s largest pickleball retailer, selling everything anyone would ever need to play the burgeoning sport. That includes paddles, balls, nets, court shoes and accessories.

The Depot’s massive footwear selection is great for any kind of court sport, including tennis and squash, so the Black Friday sales event is great for not only pickleballers but for anyone looking for a wide selection of court shoes.

And, as always, the more paddles you buy, the more you save.

Learn more about the Black Friday Cyber Monday paddle sale here.

