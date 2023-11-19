Join California Closets and Neat Victory for evening of practical magic

Photo: Contributed

A well-ordered life grounds you, calms you and inspires you.

Organization allows you to make space for what belongs. Think of it as practical magic.

Everyone is going to find something magical and practical when California Closets Kelowna hosts an evening called Simplified Organization on Thursday (Nov. 23). Collaborating with Stefanie Wiik from Neat Victory, this educational and hands-on event will provide you with the skills to simplify your home organization.

The evening will consist of several interactive phases led by Wiik, who will showcase the KonMari Method. The free demonstrations offer an insight into the life and mind of a professional organizer.

The first phase is an entry space into a home, which is often the most used but sometimes the least functional.

“Everybody has an entry area into their home, and sometimes they can be the most chaotic,” California Closets sales manager Ilona Beed says. “Kids’ backpacks, sports gear, keys, dog leashes … you name it. So as people coming to the event come in, they’re going to see an area that is pre-organization. It’s many people’s current reality.

“Stefanie is going to guide attendees on a tidying journey through decluttering, organizing and optimum methods for storing different household items and turn chaos into clarity for a lasting effect.”

Two other closets will be on display: a contemporary, open-concept closet and a common, reach-in closet behind sliding doors. Wiik will demonstrate practical examples that aim to show how effective organization can enhance even the simplest spaces. The focus is on teaching attendees how to maximize these areas, a skill that can significantly impact daily life.

“Home is more than just a place where we live; it’s an extension of ourselves,” Beed says. “A California Closets designer will tell you we change people’s lives in those very simple spaces, because they’re the touch points that we use every day. Each custom space is as unique as its owner.”

The final station is a hands-on experience where Wiik will interact directly with guests, offering personalized tips on folding and organizing items for optimum functionality.

“We’re problem solvers,” Beed says. “Through highly personalized and collaborative design, we enrich your life by making space for what belongs. We enjoy hearing your unique story and turning a dysfunctional area into a gorgeous storage solution that that enhances your home and your life, beautifully.”

The event will be not only educational but also social. Attendees are invited to relax, enjoy refreshments, check out the new store and connect with others in a welcoming environment. There will also be prizes for those who attend the free event, including California Closets and Neat Victory gift certificates ranging from $450 to $1,000.

The Simplified Organization event will take place on Thursday, Nov. 23, from 5:30-8 p.m. California Closets Kelowna is located at 1217 Water St., near Prospera Place.

Anyone interested in attending is encouraged to RSVP to [email protected].

