Okanagan Clinical Trials president will discuss aging, dementia in Vernon on Monday

Photo: Contributed Dr. Kim Christie

In an insightful and captivating presentation, hear from Dr. Kim Christie as she speaks about healthy aging and dementia in our communities.

Dr. Christie, the president of Okanagan Clinical Trials, is on a personal mission to help educate the community about the best ways to maintain brain health. With a PhD in neuroscience, she is an expert in healthy aging, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Alzheimer’s disease, the leading cause of dementia, is a progressive disorder affecting millions of people worldwide and poses a public health concern. The dedicated team at Okanagan Clinical Trials is focused on leading the charge to finding better treatments.

Vernon’s Halina Centre is partnering with Okanagan Clinical Trials to offer a free presentation to community members to learn more about brain health and warning signs of dementia, including an opportunity to learn your genetic risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease.

The presentation details are as follows:

• Date: Monday, Nov. 20

• Time: 1:30-3:30 p.m.

• Location: 3310 37th Ave., Vernon (Halina Centre)

• Cost: None

• Registration: None

“As my family and others embark on this journey to confront Alzheimer’s and enhance the quality of life for aging populations, collaboration is key,” Dr. Christie says.

To learn more about research opportunities at Okanagan Clinical Trials, visit www.okanaganclinicaltrials.com or call Okanagan Clinical Trials at 250-862-8141.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.