Time running out to secure Lake Life Lottery tickets, whose proceeds remain in Okanagan

Tick tock.

The deadline to buy tickets for the second annual Lake Life Lottery is quickly approaching, with just a few weeks left to enter the pursuit. The prize list is staggering—more than $1.5 million in offerings, including a $1.3 million dream home on a lush golf course, luxury vacations, and an array of premium experiences in the beautiful Okanagan region.

Beneath the allure of these prizes, however, lies a deeper, more heartfelt mission. Kelowna General Hospital Foundation and the YMCA of Southern Interior BC have joined forces to orchestrate this unique lottery. The money raised from the lottery will stay with those two local organizations, providing a lifeline to vital resources, and enhancing the health and well-being of the community.

KGH, a major referral centre, delivers life-changing care. The YMCA, meanwhile, stands as a pillar of support, offering programs that nurture the holistic well-being of community members.

The heart of this story beats strongest through the experiences of those like Vince and Karla. Vince's life was dramatically altered in 2018 when a workplace incident left him severely injured. As he battled through his recovery at KGH, Karla found solace and support at the YMCA, where their children could play and thrive despite the family's challenging times. The YMCA became a sanctuary for Vince, too, aiding in his physical and mental rehabilitation. Their journey is a testament to the profound difference these organizations make in individual lives.

At the centre of it all is the Grand Prize Home, a symbol of luxury and serenity. Valued at $1.37 million, this 1,953 square-foot townhome boasts three bedrooms, three bathrooms and breathtaking views of the 18th hole on Okanagan Golf Club’s Quail course. It’s a dream residence, complete with a spa-inspired ensuite, a patio perfect for entertaining, and proximity to both nature and urban conveniences.

The prizes don’t end there. The lottery offers luxurious vacations, from Parisian getaways to sun-soaked days in Greece. Local Okanagan experiences add to the allure, with adventures like heli-tours, wine tours and sporting events. For those with a love for the road, there’s the chance to win a brand new car or opt for a cash prize. And don’t forget the Splash of Cash calendar and the Lake Life 50/50 draw, both offering substantial cash prizes.

The final deadline approaches, so do not waste time. Purchasing a ticket is more than a chance at winning; it’s a gesture of support for the community.

The Lake Life Lottery isn’t just a game of luck; it’s a story of compassion, resilience and the unyielding spirit of the human heart.

