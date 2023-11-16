Support local food and beverage businesses, and everyone comes out a winner

Photo: Contributed Maestro?s Mediterranean Restaurant and Terrace

Support local businesses that serve delicious food and drink, and you will benefit from it in the best way possible.

It really is that simple.

If you get to all 31 stops on Tourism Kelowna’s Local Flavours Pass, you will win a $100 gift card to any one of the businesses that are part of the promotion.

The Local Flavours Pass is your one-stop shop for an array of delicious offerings throughout Central Okanagan. It features 31 opportunities for delicious food, including wineries, restaurants and markets. Don’t worry if one of them is closed for the winter, as the pass is good until spring 2024.

Photo: Tourism Kelowna Hillcrest Farm Market

All you have to do is enable the GPS capabilities on your phone. Once you are at one of the participating locations, you simply “check in” on your phone. That automatically gets you points that you can turn into stickers, wine glasses, a wine bottle tote or a sustainable travel kit.

Here are just a few of the amazing destinations that can be found on the Local Flavours Pass:

• 19 Okanagan Grill + Bar, West Kelowna — Enjoy fresh, local ingredients and an extensive wine list on the Westside’s largest patio, if you’re feeling brave enough. Otherwise, go indoors and have lunch or dinner while being served by the restaurant’s friendly staff.

• Maestro’s Mediterranean Restaurant and Terrace, Kelowna — The flavours of the Mediterranean come alive thanks to time-honoured classic techniques and modern methods. The dishes showcase the regionally specific spices and flavours inspired by Mediterranean cities from around the world.

Photo: Tourism Kelowna The patio at 19 Okanagan Grill + Bar.

• Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery, Kelowna — You will see reclaimed wood from the Laurel and Gellatly Bay fruit packing houses and a recycled spirits glass countertop at the Bernard Avenue location. On site they produce award-winning products that include three styles of gin, absinthe and natural liqueurs.

• Hillcrest Farm Market, Kelowna — Located on Highway 33 on the east side of the city, the market offers spectacular views of the city, delicious cuisine, and a number of luxurious bed and breakfast accommodation suites. It is family owned and operated, creating a special touch for visitors.

Kelowna is home to numerous businesses owned by local, highly inventive and entrepreneurial residents. Remarkably, for a city of its scale, Kelowna boasts a substantial amount of such enterprises. This unique characteristic is well recognized by the tourists who flock here during the summer, contributing to the Central Okanagan’s perennial popularity.

The Local Flavours Pass is a great opportunity to help businesses thrive, especially in the fall and winter months. This period provides an ideal opportunity for locals to indulge in these enhanced experiences, simultaneously bolstering the local economy.

Sign up for the Local Flavours Pass here.

Photo: Tourism Kelowna Tastings at Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery.

