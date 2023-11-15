Kelowna law firm Pushor Mitchell marks 50th anniversary

Photo: Contributed

2023 marks an important milestone for Pushor Mitchell LLP.

The law firm is celebrating its 50th anniversary. That’s 50 years of being a trusted legal resource for individuals, families and businesses in the Okanagan and throughout British Columbia.

The firm opened its doors in November 1973 with a team of two lawyers and today has grown to a full-service firm with a team of 37 lawyers and over 100 staff who are dedicated to upholding the firm's values and delivering outstanding legal guidance and service. Many staff and lawyers, have worked at the firm for more than three decades, including Paul Mitchell K.C., who joined the firm in 1979 and is still a partner with the firm.

“Our 50th anniversary is an opportunity for us to express our gratitude to our clients, employees, and the Okanagan community," managing partner Joni Metherell says. " Our firm is proud to be a major employer in Kelowna, with a dedicated team striving for excellence in all we do, while providing effective solutions for each unique issue we encounter. We believe that giving back to our community is the heartbeat of our organization, and we are dedicated to making a meaningful difference by supporting worthwhile causes that positively impact the well-being of all of us in the Okanagan.”

This year, as part of the firm’s 50th anniversary, Pushor Mitchell donated an additional $50,000 to four worthy organizations including:

The B.C. Cancer Foundation for a systemic therapy suite for cancer treatment.

Foundry Kelowna for an outreach counsellor position for at-risk youth including the LGBTQIA2S community.

UBC Okanagan for a new Pushor Mitchell LLP Award in Indigenous language fluency.

Hope for the Nations’ Backpack program that provides vulnerable students at 30 schools in the Central Okanagan with food for their families.

The firm also partnered with United Way B.C. in September for a Pushor Mitchell Day of Community where lawyers and staff lent their hands and hearts to assist not-for-profit organizations with a variety of needs including gardening, landscaping, painting, and sorting merchandise.

Year-round, Pushor Mitchell's lawyers and staff actively volunteer in the community and serving on the boards of various non-profit organizations, reflecting the firm's commitment to make a positive and lasting impact to those most in need.

Pushor Mitchell provides services in more than 25 practice areas, including business law, employment, immigration, wills and estates, estate litigation, family law, real estate, Indigenous economic development, commercial litigation and more. The firm has gained a loyal client base by providing excellence in service and a commitment to achieving the best possible outcomes for each client.

The firm was also proud to once again be acknowledged this year with “Gold - Best Law Firm in Kelowna,” and partner Curtis Darmohray receiving “Bronze - Best Lawyer in Kelowna”. Additionally, the firm received the prestigious Canada's Small and Medium Employer Award 2023," which acknowledges the company as one of Canada's best workplaces, with forward-thinking human resources policies. These awards serve as a testament to the positive work environment and the firm's commitment to its employees.

With a strong foundation built on decades of legal expertise, client relationships, and community involvement in Kelowna and the Okanagan, Pushor Mitchell is poised for continued success in the next 50 years as it remains committed to serving the legal needs of the Okanagan Valley and beyond.