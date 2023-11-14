Exceptional home construction for wildfire devastated communities

Photo: Contributed

Kimberley Homes was building homes in the Okanagan long before the McDougall Creek fire.

A residential homebuilding company that has been constructing residences for 35 years, Kimberley Homes has built a reputation of high quality homes and client-centric homebuilding experiences.

Kimberley knows the Okanagan landscape when it comes to development, having built in a variety of new communities stretching from Summerland, throughout Kelowna and north to Coldstream. Kimberley Homes’ Build Where You Want program provides experience on building on a variety of homesites, from acreages to infills that require demolition of existing structures.

“Our whole team has a passion for providing a client-centric homebuilding journey to our homeowners,” Kimberley sales experience and marketing manager Lauren Hochhausen says. “We are here every step of the way, from the absolute earliest possible phase of their search of where to build their home, through the design and construction process, to possession and post-possession service.

“For clients who excitedly make the decision to build a new home, the process can still feel daunting. I can’t imagine how overwhelming it must feel to be thrust into circumstances requiring you to search for a builder for your home after a devastating loss.”

Kimberley Homes knows the long list of challenges faced by fire-affected families and has the ability to help beyond its construction services. That includes navigating insurance policies with industry contacts, providing preferred Realtors and mortgage specialists if needed, and designing and developing incredible living spaces for clients.

In response to the rising need for structured support, Kimberley Homes has instituted a dedicated fire rebuild page on its website. This initiative aims to provide tailored assistance to those rebuilding their homes, allowing families affected to progress at their own pace.

However, those hoping to rebuild their homes sooner rather than later can get the process started at their earliest convenience.

“I grew up in Crawford Estates and vividly remember the Okanagan Mountain Park fire in 2003,” Hochhausen says. “My family was fortunate enough to return home, but so many neighbours didn’t. I am proud to work with a company who is passionate about helping families navigate what I saw many folks struggle through.”

Kimberley Homes is offering complimentary, private appointments for fire rebuild and insurance information, allowing those affected to get a better sense of debris cleanup and wildfire-related insurance matters. Interested individuals are encouraged to sign up on the website here or by calling 778-401-0750.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.