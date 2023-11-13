Dilworth Homes, Emil Anderson Properties release 10th and final Tower Ranch phase

Photo: Contributed

Your last chance to purchase a brand new home at Tower Ranch has arrived.

Dilworth Homes and Emil Anderson Properties recently unveiled the 10th and final phase of their Tower Ranch community. It consists of 18 unique homesites, each offering panoramic views of the mountains, lake and golf course greens, marking the final opportunity to own freehold property in this esteemed golf course community.

Tucked in the Ellison Bench’s undulating hills and next to one of Canada’s top golf courses, Tower Ranch has emerged as a sought-after location for both families and active retirees. Its location near Kelowna International Airport and the UBCO campus caters to professionals and snowbirds.

Moreover, its close vicinity to outdoor recreation spots, vineyards, shopping areas, eateries, educational institutions and parks makes it an ideal choice for those looking to soak up the Okanagan lifestyle.

“We are incredibly excited to release the final phase of our Tower Ranch development in Kelowna,” director of development Karmen Chanasyk says. “Tower Ranch is an amenity rich hillside community with access to the golf course, clubhouse facilities, extensive trail network and a new park at the centre of the community.”

The show home for the 10th and final phase will be open for the first time next Saturday (Nov. 18) from noon to 4 p.m., giving future residents a great glimpse of the outstanding life they could live.

“There are spectacular views to be had from each of the Phase 10 lots,” Dilworth Homes general manager Kerry McDowell said. “Given that this is the final phase, these views will last forever.”

Dilworth is celebrated for its tailored approach in constructing custom hillside homes across the Okanagan. It has recently revamped its semi-custom home program, allowing buyers to select a lot, a home style and from various designer-inspired colour schemes and options.

McDowell notes the extensive personalization options in custom builds. The semi-custom program, however, streamlines the process of creating your dream home. Dilworth’s goal is to build homes that clients will cherish for a lifetime.

For more details on Tower Ranch, visit Dilworth’s website at Dilworth.ca.

