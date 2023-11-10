Air North will get you to and from a holiday in the Yukon you won't soon forget

Photo: Contributed

Fast forward to December. It’s the holiday season, snow is on the ground, there’s a twinkle in every eye, and you’re on vacation. You’ve just made a cup of hot cocoa in your alpine cabin, Mariah Carey is playing (again) softly nearby, and you’re about to curl up and take in some Christmas lights with … a Muskoka chair and your parka? Naturally. That’s because you’re here in the Yukon, and those lights are streaking across the night sky as the aurora borealis dances above you.

If all this seems like a far-off dream, I’m happy to tell you this experience is closer than ever thanks to Air North, Yukon’s Airline. For 46 years, Air North and its fleet of 737s have been connecting the Yukon with British Columbia, Alberta and the rest of Canada. The company’s growth has been gradual, with focus placed on providing true value to each passenger. Quality service, Yukon-style. It’s a formula that has won the airline numerous Travellers’ Choice Awards from TripAdvisor, and of course the most important prize of all—the right to call itself “Yukon’s Airline.” Those words are much more than just a part of the official name. Air North takes the moniker seriously, and it’s reflected not only in the company’s community investment initiatives, but in their ownership; 49% of Air North is owned by the Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation of Old Crow, the only fly-in community in the Yukon. Plus, many more Yukoners own individual shares; all told, one in every five Yukoners have an investment or employment stake in the company.

Today, reaching the Yukon has never been easier. Air North flies directly to and from Vancouver, Kelowna, Victoria, Edmonton and Calgary, with an in-flight adventure that is second to none. It all starts with the option of not one, but two checked bags included with your fare, ensuring that bulky winter coat and those hiking boots have plenty of space to make the trip. And once in our cabin, you’ll receive the kind of uniquely Yukon hospitality that Air North is famous for, including hot meals made with local ingredients in our very own Flight Kitchen, Yukon-roasted coffee, warm cookies (save one for Santa!) and staff members who know how to put the passenger first. You can even relax with a beer from two of Whitehorse’s thriving breweries, Winterlong and Yukon Brewing, to sample an early taste of the place you’re ready to explore.

And whether it’s the gorgeous mountain scenery surrounding you at every turn, our vibrant cultural history, an ice fishing or dogsledding adventure, or a rejuvenating hot springs and spa retreat that tickles your fancy, the Yukon has it all. So much so that the “choose your own adventure” pace and variety of options sometimes makes deciding the hardest part of visiting. Of course, Air North thought of that too, so if you’re looking for a tailored escape, Air North’s Getaways will bring the adventure to you, with 14 unforgettable experiences located in and around Whitehorse alone. Fly and stay with Neighbourly North, the North’s premier vacation rental provider, or downtown at the Sternwheeler Hotel and experience everything the city has to offer, with its vibrant arts scene, museums, top restaurants and local shopping delights.

Looking to escape the hustle and bustle entirely? Nobody does that better than the Yukon. Bypass the city with Getaways that take you straight from the airport to adventure, with ski plane trips, snowmobiling through the trails, dogsledding to capture those elusive northern lights, hot tubbing amidst the mountains and gourmet meals to warm you up after a long day of exploring. Whether you’re enjoying the world class hospitality at Inn on the Lake’s in between wildlife viewings or reconnecting at a wellness retreat under the shadow of Kluane National Park’s stunning mountains (home to the highest peak in Canada and some of the most dramatic scenery imaginable), every experience is tailor-made to give you the unforgettable experience you always dreamed the north would hold for you.

With Air North, Yukon’s Airline, the Yukon is always close. Consider this to be your formal invitation to come and experience everything it has to offer, in the air and on the ground. They can’t wait to see you.

