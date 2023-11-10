Okanagan Clinical Trials seeks those with migraines for observational research study

Photo: Contributed

Okanagan Clinical Trials is inviting individuals living with migraines to participate in an ongoing observational research study.

Okanagan Clinical Trials, a medical research company located in Kelowna, is currently conducting a study to understand the burden of illness, treatment patterns and disability in patients with migraines.

“We know migraines can be debilitating and significantly impact people’s lives, but currently there is insufficient longitudinal evidence describing the frequency of headache days, how it impacts quality of life and treatment patterns,” Okanagan Clinical Trials principal investigator Dr. Colleen Maytham says. “This limits patients' access to newer treatments, which can only be addressed if we understand the burden of this illness and treatment limitations.”

To be eligible to participate in the study, volunteers will be men and women 19 years old or older, and currently taking any migraine medication. Approximately 2,000 participants will participate in the study.

“OCT is proud to offer a diverse range of clinical trial opportunities to people in the community,” Okanagan Clinical Trials president Dr. Kim Christie says.

Study participation will not affect provincial medical coverage, and all study-related costs will be paid for by the sponsor. Participants are free to leave the study at any time.

To learn more about the study or to volunteer, visit www.okanaganclinicaltrials.com or call Okanagan Clinical Trials at 250-862-8141.

