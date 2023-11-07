Trade-A-Thon back with 11th edition, providing great opportunities for businesses

Photo: Contributed

If you run a business that would like to market itself, attract new clients, discover other local businesses, reward employees and support locals, you will want to sign up immediately for the 11th annual Trade-A-Thon.

The Okanagan’s local business gift certificate swap is back, bigger and better than ever, and is scheduled to take place on Thursday, Nov. 30.

Businesses that join the Trade-A-Thon decide on the gift certificate offer of their choice, such as $500 worth of gift certificates divided into 10 at $50 each. Whatever the total value of the gift certificate offer is, the business will get shopping credit for that same amount. This credit is deposited into an online shopping account for the business owner to spend on other local business gift certificates and products.

There is no cash involved, and it is free to take part.

In a new twist this year, business owners can set up a Trade-A-Thon account for their employees. And the best part is the event hosts—TEC Okanagan and LoLo Loves Local—are giving a $25 credit to each employee account that is created.

More than $400,000 in gift certificates were bought and sold from 300-plus Okanagan businesses during the 10th annual event last year. TEC Okanagan and LoLo Loves Local are out to top that number this year and are thrilled with the gift certificate and product submissions received thus far.

The 11th annual Trade-A-Thon already has gift certificates submissions for wine, cider, restaurants, advertising, spa services, massage therapy, fitness memberships, pet services, HVAC, roof repairs, vehicle detailing, accommodation, bookkeeping services, clothing, home decor and Christmas decor.

For more information, or to join the event, visit the website here.