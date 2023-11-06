Ship Parcel is new name of long-serving store that offers shipping, printing and mailboxes

Photo: Contributed

The shipping, printing and mailbox shop on Dilworth Drive, across from Orchard Park Shopping Centre, has expanded its offerings, and that means you are going to save money.

Ship Parcel is the new name of the one-stop shop, located at 101-1865 Dilworth Dr., after previously being The UPS Store. Gurpreet Singh has owned the location since 2018, but he decided to purchase the franchise from The UPS Store.

That means people who need to send a package can go to Ship Parcel and get the most affordable option through one of its many transportation partners.

“It’s giving us more options,” Singh says. “Going to small towns in Canada, now we have options like Purolator, Canada Post or even local carriers.”

Ship Parcel has the lowest retail shipping rates in the Okanagan, and those rates will be even lower this week. That’s because Ship Parcel will be holding its customer appreciation days today through Friday. The shop is offering a 20% discount on all shipping until Friday.

The store is not just a shipping centre, either. It’s a place where customers can seek advice and solutions from the expert team. With all employees being certified packers, Singh guarantees “the most professional packaging service available, complemented by our vast selection of over 55 different box sizes.” The shop can ship express, ground or sea freight, and there is no weight maximum. You can even ship a palette if required.

Ship Parcel is so much more than sending and receiving packages, however. It truly is a one-stop shop for so many personal and business needs.

“Whether it’s shipping large freight or printing business essentials, we do it all,” Singh says.

The store offers vast professional printing options, including booklets, calendars, letterhead, magazines, gift cards, menus, labels, flyers and brochures. Larger items like car magnets, floor signs, vinyl posters, yard signs, coroplast and outdoor banners can be printed at Ship Parcel, too. The business is building a 5,000 square-foot printing production facility next door, which will provide unmatched efficiency for its clients.

It also does printing for promotional items like T-shirts, hats and hoodies. It is also the place to go for shredding and passport services, too.

For those needing a secure and permanent address, Ship Parcel’s mailbox services cater to businesses, renters and anyone requiring a stable mailing address.

“Our 24-hour access ensures customers never miss a delivery or have it returned by the driver,” Singh says.

More information about Ship Parcel can be found on its Facebook and Instagram pages, as well as on its website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.