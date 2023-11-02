Inaugural Winter Wanderland at Quails' Gate will include toast to local heroes

Photo: Contributed

’Tis the season to get festive.

Quails’ Gate Winery is inviting the community to visit on Nov. 18 and 19 for the inaugural Winter Wanderland event. This splash of holiday magic is the winery’s way of bringing the community together, celebrating the region’s resilience and raising money for the Central Okanagan Fire Relief Fund.

THE JOLLY MAN HIMSELF

Stop by at The Market for photos with the one and only Santa Claus. A photographer will be on hand to capture heartwarming moments and deliver high-quality, digital photos you can treasure for years to come. To ensure a personalized and stress-free visit with Santa, photo sessions are being offered by appointment only. Reserve your time slot and enjoy a hassle-free visit and quality time with the man of the season.

Hot chocolate, coffee, pretzels and wine by the glass will be available for purchase before and after your photo time slot. Cozy up by the firepits thoughtfully placed throughout the market area, providing the perfect spot to relax, connect and mingle with friends and family.

GIVING TREES AT HARVEST GATHERING SITE

Be a part of the Giving Tree fundraiser in support of the Central Okanagan Fire Relief Fund. Purchase an ornament, add a heartfelt message to honour first responders and place it on one of the community trees at the harvest gathering site.

The Giving Trees will be lit up and on display for people to explore and enjoy for the duration of the weekend event. Wood-fired pizza and wine by the glass will also be available for those looking to settle in, and enjoy the view and the trees.

SANTA’S WORKSHOP

If you are wandering past the wine shop, you will find carollers and roasted chestnuts on the tasting room patio. Inside, Quails’ Gate will be offering its classic tasting—but with a twist: A splash of fortified vintage foch and a bite of chocolate. Plus, enjoy exclusive in-store promotions for that weekend only.

Explore the Stewart Family Room, which will be transformed into a gift-basket-building workshop. Make your own or choose from pre-built options.

A TOAST TO LOCAL HEROES

The highlight of the weekend will be the Holiday Gala—a toast to local heroes. The event will celebrate resilience and raise money for the Central Okanagan Fire Relief Fund. The evening will feature a number of VIP guests, including Mayor Gord Milsom, Westbank First Nation Chief Robert Louie and fire Chief Jason Brolund, and will include food and wine delights, silent auction, live entertainment, dancing and more.

More information about the inaugural Winter Wanderland, including how to purchase tickets, can be found here.

