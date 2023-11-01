RE/MAX Kelowna big supporter of Jingle Bell Build corporate competition

Photo: Contributed

Jerry Redman, a Realtor and owner of RE/MAX Kelowna, is sending out a call to companies, groups, clubs, and community influencers throughout the Okanagan to come together for a cause and a night of fun, helping to build some of the Okanagan’s most affordable housing projects that many will see this holiday season.

RE/MAX Kelowna wants you to form a team and come create your one-of-a-kind gingerbread house at the upcoming Jingle Bell Build in support of Habitat for Humanity Okanagan at the Laurel Packinghouse on Nov. 22.

Photo: Contributed

On this night all registered teams will come together to build their own unique gingerbread houses and, in doing so, will be helping build brighter futures for local families in need of safe, decent, and most importantly affordable housing.

Habitat homes are transformative for the families Habitat for Humanity Okanagan serves, so for RE/MAX Kelowna to be able to give back to the community in such a fun way is inspiring to its entire group.

For Redman and his team, they understand that when so many people are choosing to live and invest their futures here in the Okanagan, the ability to own a home is an essential piece for a thriving community to grow, and one of the best ways to ensure that growth is to find a way to help more families achieve their own dream of owning a home. The Jingle Bell Build is one very creative way to do this, and all with the help of some very dedicated teams and the creative gingerbread homes they will build on Nov. 22.

With a small investment of $600 to register your team, your group will be part of the magic and the fun of the Habitat for Humanity Okanagan Jingle Bell Build. This is a giving-inspired Christmas party like no other.

Whether you’re a seasoned builder or a first-time participant, there’s a place for your team at the upcoming corporate event.

To learn more about the Jingle Bell Build or to register your team today, visit the website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.