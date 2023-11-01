Win goodies and score great deals through the #exploreKelowna pass program

Photo: Wines of BC

There are more goodies than ever up for grabs from Tourism Kelowna, and all you have to do is get out and explore the beautiful Central Okanagan.

Thanks to the #exploreKelowna Local Savings Pass that launched today (Nov. 1), there are now four promotions that can earn you plenty of swag and get you some fantastic deals—all while supporting local businesses.

The trio of promotions that preceded are still in full swing, and they generously invite you to partake in their offerings throughout the festive holiday season. The Wine Trails Pass, the Local Flavours Pass and the Rutland Murals Pass each offer a treasure trove of points to be gathered, like precious jewels, and redeemed for myriad prizes at the Kelowna Visitor Centre, nestled in the heart of downtown.

All you have to do is enable the GPS capabilities on your phone. Once you are at one of the participating locations, you simply “check in” on your phone. That automatically gets you points that you can turn into stickers, wine glasses, a wine bottle tote or a sustainable travel kit.

If you hit every spot on the list, you will win yourself a $100 gift card to any business on the pass.

The Local Savings Pass, meanwhile, features more than 25 businesses that each offer a variety of specials and promotions. Once you sign up for the pass, you can see what each business is offering and take advantage of the ones that intrigue you the most.

If that were not enough, those who redeem five or more offers in a month will be eligible for a $100 gift card to any business on the pass.

Some of the deals that can be found on the Local Savings Pass include:

• Kettle River Brewing Co. — offering 15% off all house draught or take-away four-pack cans.

• Planet Lazer Kelowna — purchase two games of laser tag and receive 20 free arcade credits.

• Bread Co (Bernard and Pandosy) — Buy one breakfast sammie at regular price and get a second for 50% off.

• TownePlace Suites by Marriott West Kelowna + Ellipsis 51 Lounge — Receive 25% off retail price for a two-night stay, plus two complimentary glasses of B.C. craft beer at the on-site lounge.

The full list can be found here.

The Wine Trails Pass has a whopping 22 participating wineries, including Ancient Hill Winery, Intrigue Wines and SpearHead Winery. You really should try them all, though.

The Local Flavours Pass features 31 opportunities for delicious food, including both wineries and restaurants. There are also locations like Don-O-Ray Farms, Hillcrest Farm Market and K.L.O. Farm Market on the pass, providing you an opportunity to collect points while grabbing a few fruits and vegetables.

Finally, there are 22 murals on the side of Rutland businesses your eyes are waiting to savour. Uptown Rutland Business Association, in co-ordination with manager David Doody, started the mural project in 2019 to beautify the business district. The dazzling works of unique art add to the community’s culture and show off its diversity and depth. Collect enough points, and you will receive a Love for Kelowna or Tourism Kelowna branded T-shirt.

So many Kelowna businesses are run by local residents who are incredibly creative, passionate and entrepreneurial. For a community of its size, Kelowna is lucky to have a significant number of these types of businesses, and the visitors who support them in the summer months are well aware of that. It is why the Central Okanagan proves so popular year in and year out.

Businesses go to the next level in a tourism hot spot like Kelowna, and the fall and winter months are the perfect time for locals to enjoy those elevated experiences and support the local economy at the same time.

