Read to children through Project Literacy Central Okanagan Society program

Photo: Adam Winger, Unsplash

You can make a major impact on a young person’s life just by sitting down and reading with them.

Reading fosters imagination, critical thinking and empathy, allowing people to walk in someone else’s shoes and broaden their perspectives. It’s a timeless source of pleasure and enlightenment, a passport to endless adventures and a lifelong companion that empowers us to continuously learn, grow and connect with human experiences.

If helping a young person fall in love with reading sounds like an enriching journey, now is your opportunity to do just that.

Project Literacy Central Okanagan Society is seeking volunteers for its One to One In-School Reading Support Program. It runs from January to June, and it consists of volunteers going into Central Okanagan elementary schools twice a week to read with students.

“I’ve heard from two different parents who had their students in the one-to-one program in the last year, and they both want to be volunteers for this year because their child loved it so much,” program director Pat Pobuda says. “They just got so much from it.”

Pobuda, who is a retired school teacher, is looking for approximately 20 volunteers who are available twice a week for an hour. It is hoped the volunteers, who will be trained before the program begins, will be able to make a commitment to stay with the same student for the duration of the six months.

The students will be at one of six elementary schools—five in Kelowna and one in West Kelowna—and they will be in Grades 1-4. The program is designed for students who are only slightly behind in their reading skills and not those who require significant help from school staffers.

Each session is a fairly informal affair. The volunteer and student get together, have a chat to warm up the relationship a bit and then get to reading. The child can do the reading, echo what the volunteer reads, or they can take turns. There are also several literacy games available for everyone to play after the reading concludes.

“It’s meant to be fun. It’s meant to be enjoyable for the student,” Pobuda says. “It's also meant to help them to feel confident as readers and to enjoy reading. We want them to enjoy it and see it as not so much a task, but something that they might choose to do later in life as a way to spend time that’s positive.

“What I’ve seen from the volunteers, a lot of them, is they want to do it year after year, because it’s just something that they get so much from.”

Project Literacy Central Okanagan Society executive director Paul Zuurbier says the program has a 96% success rate when it comes to raising a child’s reading level. Confidence increases, and warm relationships are formed as well.

“A lot of times we have grandparents and retirees reading to young children,” Zuurbier says. “That's a really good dynamic.”

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer for the One to One In-School Reading Support Program, send an email to [email protected].

