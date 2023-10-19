Follow these guidelines to be a better patient and help the health-care system

Contributed

The massive problems in the B.C. health-care system will not be fixed by the government and the medical industry alone.

The general public will play a huge role in it as well.

Shuswap North Okanagan Division of Family Practice has created a four-minute video aimed at everyone who will ever visit a doctor. The mission is to get people to understand how to get the most out of their face-to-face time with their physician.

“We basically said that these things would be quite helpful,” Dr. Nici Dreyer of Vernon says. “A lot of things that patients think they do that is helpful sometimes is quite counterproductive, and that is what we tried to get across through the video.”

The four-minute, animated video is sharply produced and gets straight to the point. It covers a variety of general topics that affect every patient at one time or another, and Shuswap North Okanagan Division of Family Practice hopes it will cut down on the amount of wasted time its members are experiencing daily.

“A lot of times patients don’t understand that each family doctor has between one thousand and two thousand patients,” Dr. Dreyer says. “And there’s not just five people that want appointments for that day, so you can’t spend an hour with every patient. So we have to prioritize, but it is getting harder and harder to get everybody in in a timely manner.”

Physicians have been seeing more time-wasting trends in recent years, including patients coming in with a long list of ailments and the harmful effects of Dr. Google, where people are sure they know what they are dealing with after searching their symptoms on the internet.

“I will say it’s so hard to undiagnose a condition because patients will Google information and they will tell you what condition they might have,” Dr. Dreyer says. “So we have to undiagnose something before we can diagnose something.”

And if you come in with several concerns, the physician will have to spend the appointment prioritizing them instead of actually treating them.

People heeding the lessons of the video obviously will not cure all the health-care problems in the region. The number of family physicians is decreasing due to retirements, and the population is increasing at a rapid pace. Vernon’s last walk-in clinic is set to close in mid-November due to a lack of support staff.

However, if people can simply become better patients, it should at least help.

“It’ll make our our days way more streamlined,” Dr. Dreyer says, “and easier for us to take on more patients into our practices as well.”

If you do not have a primary family physician, visit the provincial patient attachment registry here to sign up.

