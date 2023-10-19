The Burrard hotel offers an extraordinary stay in downtown Vancouver

Photo: Contributed

Nestled in the heart of Vancouver’s bustling downtown, The Burrard stands as an iconic reflection of the city’s rich history, infused with a modern twist.

Just a stone’s throw from shopping hubs, must-see attractions, BC Place and Rogers Arena, this unique spot offers a stay unlike any other.

Imagine stepping into a 1956 converted Vancouver motor hotel. The intricate details. The rich history. The stories behind every joist and railing. Six decades on, and The Burrard is not just enduring; it’s thriving. Thanks to a massive renovation a few years ago, the classic retro style now gleams with a modern edge.

With The Burrard, you’re not just getting a room; you’re experiencing a blend of classic design and modern amenities. From sipping on the finest roasts from Elysian Coffee to relishing the big-city comfort dishes from Burgoo, your culinary journey is bound to be unforgettable. And if an outdoor sip is what you crave, two picturesque patios await, offering a slice of the city’s vibrant atmosphere.

The Burrard offers a unique blend of relaxation and adventure right in the heart of the city. Imagine unwinding amidst an inner courtyard that feels like a tropical oasis. Picture yourself surrounded by palm trees, enjoying a game of table tennis or sitting cozily around a fire pit. The courtyard offers ample seating, ensuring you can fully immerse yourself in this peaceful haven.

For those eager to explore, The Burrard has an exciting offer. Guests can take the city by storm with free cruiser bike rentals. Whether you’re a novice or an expert cyclist, these bikes, which are subject to availability, provide a wonderful way to see the sights and sounds of the city at your own pace.

Art enthusiasts will find themselves enchanted by The Burrard’s commitment to showcasing local contemporary art. From the intriguing lobby lights to the striking stairwell murals and captivating room photographs, art is intricately woven into the fabric of the hotel’s design. If you desire a closer look at any piece, simply dive in and immerse yourself in its beauty.

Adding to the allure of a stay at The Burrard is its commendable green initiative. The hotel has formed an alliance with Veritree, and, as a result, every direct booking ensures a tree gets planted in B.C. It’s an opportunity for guests to not only indulge in a staycation but also contribute positively to the environment.

Dog and cat owners can rejoice as well, as The Burrard warmly welcomes your furry friends. Recognizing the joy dogs and cats bring, the hotel ensures they’re treated with the same hospitality as their human counterparts. Your four-legged companion will be greeted enthusiastically upon arrival.

Modern amenities ensure your stay is comfortable and connected. Enjoy seamless internet connectivity with free WiFi. For coffee aficionados, in-room Nespresso machines guarantee a perfect brew anytime you want. Additionally, to make your exploration of the city more informed, the hotel provides insider tips through its city guide. Stay connected, caffeinated and clued in during your stay at The Burrard.

