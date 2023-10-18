Keep your home's furnace in tip-top condition

Photo: Contributed

With winter on the way, don’t let your furnace leave you in the cold.

As every homeowner knows, fall and winter can bring unpredictable weather. From cold and rainy fall days to snowstorms in the winter months, it’s important to create a safe and warm environment at home. Regular maintenance of your furnace is important.

The benefits of regular maintenance include avoiding costly repairs and replacement down the road by keeping the furnace in tip-top working shape, ensuring high air quality and comfort in your home, maintaining the furnace’s warranty, prolonging its life span and reducing your energy cost, while increasing efficiency by allowing your furnace to operate in optimal condition.

A service plan from the North Okanagan’s leading furnace repair, maintenance and replacement firm, Fox Plumbing Heating, Cooling Electrical can set your mind at ease and keep your family comfortable through the cold winter months.

Plans not only include inspection of your furnace (and cooling systems in the summer), Fox’s well-trained, knowledgeable and friendly technicians also have the answers you need when it comes to your question about your home’s systems.

Photo: Contributed

Trained in the latest industry advancements, its technicians will diagnose your situation and offer you options. The company’s trucks all carry a complete inventory of repair parts and it prices by the job, not the hour, so there are no surprises.

At Fox, you can trust the service you will receive because it follows up with customers to make sure they are happy with the work provided. It also offers an around-the-clock answering service, 365 days a year. So its technicians are there for you.

As a service plan partner with Fox, you never pay a call-out fee, plan members receive a 5% discount on major installations and 15% discount on service, every member receives Fox coupons each year to help offset the cost of large investments and they receive drain clearing services at a discounted rate.

Currently, Fox is running its Code Red promotion, with generous savings on new furnaces, air-conditioning units and water heaters. Customers can save $75 on any service, $300 on water heaters and $500 on new furnaces and air-conditioning units.

And if you do need to replace your furnace, Fox is also the company to see, as it can help you pick the right furnace for your home.

If your current gas furnace is struggling to provide comfort during the winter, it may be time to replace it. But how do you know when you need a new furnace?

Here are a few warning signs that it may be time to replace your aging furnace:

• Age—The average life span of a furnace is 10-20 years, depending on maintenance and use.

• Rising energy bills—If the cost of operating your furnace is increasing, despite having it maintained, it may be time to replace it.

• Excessive dust, dirt, soot and rust particles in your home—That’s a sign a new system is needed.

• Humidity—Humidity in your home is a concern for all homeowners in the winter, especially if you have wood floors. If you’ve noticed the air in your home is dry, your furnace could be to blame.

• Uneven heat—If you notice that some rooms are hotter than others, or not hot at all, it’s likely due to your furnace. As furnaces age, it can be difficult for them to push heat evenly throughout your home.

• Noise — If you notice your system running louder than normal or develops rattles, buzzes or hums, it’s time to replace it because cracks, leaks or other structural issues could develop.

• Visible signs of rust or cracks—If you notice signs of rust or cracks developing in or around your furnace, it’s time to replace it. They naturally occur over time as your furnace ages.

Frequent repairs—If the cost of maintaining your existing furnace is beginning to grow, it may be time to look at replacing it with a new model.

Not only is it important to have a working heating system throughout winter, but it’s important to keep your family safe. Problems with your furnace can lead to health issues from carbon monoxide, dust and dander, and other things that are bad to inhale.

Fox Plumbing Heating Cooling Electrical takes great pride in being a name that Vernon and its surrounding communities can depend on.

For more than 20 years Fox has been there to solve all manner of heating and cooling issues. No job is too difficult for Fox.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.