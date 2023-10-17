Is your digital strategy aligned with consumer behaviour in 2023?

Photo: Contributed

Consumers now are technically literate, and understanding your customers and their online behaviour is crucial for success.

How much do you really know about your customers’ purchasing habits? Are you leveraging SEO effectively? Do you know where they are getting their information or how they search for products and services? Are they accessing your website on desktop or mobile?

It’s time to level up your customer research game, because your customers are levelling up their research. A study conducted by Google showed the amount of research consumers conduct before making a purchase is on the rise, with 32% of people globally saying they’re doing more research than before. In the Americas, 55% of consumers consider online search engines as their primary source for pre-purchase information. However, this preference varies depending on the generation. For example, 38% of young millennials, who are 26 to 30 years old, typically use social media to research purchases, while that number drops to 22% with gen Xers and only 10% for baby boomers.

Other primary places for consumers pre-purchase research include price comparison websites, retailer websites, customer reviews on websites, word of mouth, Amazon, online resellers and chatbots. Wherever your customers are looking for your products and services, it’s highly likely that at least half of them are researching on their mobile phones. Ultimately, having a mobile-friendly website with strong SEO is more important than it has ever been.

What happens once you have your target customer on your website?

Research shows it takes a mere 50 milliseconds for someone to form an opinion about your website—less time than it takes to blink. Once you land a potential buyer on your website, your site’s responsiveness, user-friendliness and ability to effectively convey your brand are critical. Neglecting these aspects and ignoring even the tiniest details, like having outdated copyright information, could alienate potential customers and hinder your businesses growth.

Stay on top of digital trends and adapt to evolving customer purchasing habits.

Take advantage of changing consumer preferences and reach more customers.

