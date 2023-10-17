Canadian Aerothermal can get every room in your house just how you want it

Photo: Contributed

Take control of your home’s comfort and utility costs. No more sauna on the second floor while freezing in the basement.

Penticton-based Canadian Aerothermal, which serves the BC Interior, will provide you with a heating and cooling system that enables you to set the temperature in specific zones and save money on utility consumption.

Photo: Contributed

The answer? A zoned heat pump system.

The issue of a cold downstairs and a warm upstairs can be solved by installing a high-efficiency Mitsubishi Electric multi-zone heat pump in your home.

The heat pump allows you to put heating and cooling distribution units throughout your home that will enable you to set different temperatures in each zone. This is a more efficient system because you are able to heat and cool the individual zones.

FortisBC rebates are available.

Once Canadian Aerothermal installs your high-efficiency Mitsubishi Electric heat pump system, you will be able to watch your utility bills go down and your comfort level go up.

More information about Canadian Aerothermal can be found on its website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.