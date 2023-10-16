Rip it and sip it with Road 13's exclusive wine advent calendar

Photo: Contributed

As the festive season draws near, the excitement of counting down the days with a delightful treat becomes the highlight for many.

This year, elevate the experience with Road 13’s exclusive advent calendar, which is making a grand return but with an unexpected twist.

Photo: Contributed

Discover the magic behind every door as you choose between a six- or 12-bottle option. Each calendar is brimming with a carefully curated selection of old favourites, new vintage releases and handpicked special occasion wines from Road 13’s distinguished cellar. The joy of unwrapping these exquisite bottles will undoubtedly set the tone for a memorable festive season.

As the label on each bottle says, "Rip it and sip it."

Pre-ordering begins on Wednesday, Oct. 18, but with only 50 calendars available for pre-order, they’re expected to fly off the virtual shelves. To ensure you don’t miss out on this limited offer, join the waitlist today. This guarantees you a spot in the priority access lane when the pre-orders commence.

As a cherry on top, those who seize the pre-order opportunity will receive an exciting surprise. One fortunate individual will be chosen at random to receive a trio of golden vintages, a rare find unearthed directly from Road 13’s storied cave.

So why wait? Secure your chance to start the holiday season with a touch of elegance and sophistication. With a Road 13 advent calendar, you not only treat yourself but also find the perfect, thoughtful gift for the wine aficionado in your life.

More information about the Road 13 advent calendar—and how to order one now—can be found on its website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.