This otherworldly hot springs destination is located just three hours from Kelowna

Photo: Arrow Slocan Tourism Association/Craig Scott

Experienced travellers know—the best time to travel in B.C. is right now.

With fewer crowds and off-season rates, the fall months offer adventurers, explorers and those simply seeking a quiet getaway the opportunity to go farther for less and maybe even discover something or somewhere entirely new along the way.

Located in the West Kootenays, Arrow Lakes and Slocan Valley are two distinct areas that form a single regional destination: Arrow Slocan. Typically regarded as a hot springs destination, the Arrow Slocan region’s true charm remains a hidden gem for most of the population of B.C., despite offering so much to those seeking natural beauty and authentic experiences while travelling.

Chill vibes in a hot spot

Regarded as one of the most laid-back destinations in the province, Arrow Slocan offers you the opportunity to unplug and immerse yourself in its quiet and peaceful surroundings, particularly when visiting its most well-known and beloved feature: the hot springs.

The region’s two most popular hot springs, Halcyon Hot Springs Resort and Nakusp Hot Springs are each situated in their own natural paradise where you can enjoy scenery and serenity courtesy of the region’s unique natural mineral content that you won’t find anywhere else in the world, let alone B.C.

Of course, you can find serenity outside the hot springs as well.

Photo: Arrow Slocan Tourism Association/Dave Heath, Zenseekers

Arrow Slocan boasts stunning fall foliage, sparkling lakes and unspoiled natural spaces, offering a less crowded and more tranquil alternative to more popular destinations like the Thompson Okanagan region, the Rocky Mountain region, Nelson or Revelstoke. Just a short but stunning fall road trip from Kelowna, clocking in at about three hours and easily accessible via Highway 6, Arrow Slocan offers a rich plethora of experiences for both short- and long-term visitors.

And while we’re spoiled with our own outdoor playground, Arrow Slocan’s magnificent mountains, remarkable rivers and lovely lakes make for a destination that celebrates the riches of nature while encouraging exploration. From adrenalin-pumping mountain biking to peaceful hiking trails, golf courses, cycling tours and paddling on tranquil lakes, there is no shortage of outdoor activities or venues for adventure. With two valleys to choose from, it’s just a matter of deciding whether you’re seeking serenity, adventure or a mixture of both during the course of your visit.

The environment also plays a key role in the region’s fantastic food scene, particularly during harvest season. The area is rich in local producers and artisans, many of whom source fresh, local ingredients whenever possible, with ample opportunity to sample delicious craft beer, local wine, fresh baking and much more.

Feed your mind, body and soul

Photo: Arrow Slocan Tourism Association/Lauren Powers

While the natural backdrop is enough to take your breath away, it’s the local flair that will keep you coming back to Arrow Slocan well after your first, second (and third) visits. Arrow Slocan prides itself in its local culture, artisans and makers, creating a unique and authentic experience for locals and visitors that’s a far cry from more commercial destinations in the province.

Painters, sculptors and photographers make up a great deal of the thriving art scene in the Slocan Valley, whose work you can view in small independent galleries, cafes and markets throughout the region’s scenic mountain towns. Much like its culinary delights, whatever you find in Arrow Slocan, you can bet that it’s homemade.

From Nakusp to New Denver, to Passmore and Slocan Park, there are plenty of galleries, studios, jewellers, creative boutiques, gift shops and bookstores offering treasures just waiting to be discovered.

So whether you’re seeking epic outdoor experiences, fabulous food, artistic exploration or just want to spend a weekend in a hot spring, Arrow Slocan can help make every moment of your fall journey a masterpiece.

To learn more or start planning your visit today, visit arrowslocan.com/fall-delights.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.