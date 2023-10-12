Savoy Equipment makes shopping for products easier; prepares for big sales

Photo: Echo

You have always enjoyed the quality, affordability and local ownership of Savoy Equipment.

Now you can order the right tools for your most important jobs right from the comfort of your own home.

The locally owned business, which has stores in Kelowna and Vernon, has entered into the world of online commerce, making it even easier for patrons to find the piece of outdoor power equipment required to get the job done.

“We’re a small business,” Savoy Equipment marketing manager Ally Turner says. “It’s challenging to staff for long hours, into the evening and on the weekends. We figure opening our store to online sales will allow people who are living their busy lives to be able to come and support local.”

Turner is encouraging customers to give Savoy’s new online shopping portal a try. It is currently in the beta testing phase, and the company wants feedback about its convenience from those who use it.

“If anyone runs into any issues,” Turner says, “they can just call and we will fix it.”

Orders will still have to be picked up at either the Kelowna or Vernon stores, but Turner says the business will examine the feasibility of delivery. The goal is to add accessories and even more of the company’s catalogue as online ordering options.

At the same time Savoy Equipment is getting started on its e-commerce plans, it is also conducting an Echo One Day Sale this Saturday (Oct. 14). All Echo units, which must be purchased in person, will have 15% taken off the sticker price.

Savoy also has several fall sales currently in progress. All professional Husqvarna handheld devices are 15% off, customers will receive two extra years of warranty if they purchase a Husqvarna snowblower until the end of November, and the Stihl Wood-Pro Kit will be given away with eligible chainsaw buys.

If that weren’t enough, the Okanagan’s No. 1 outdoor power equipment sales and service centre will pay the GST on all items that are purchased with cash or debit on Saturday.

In other words, some items could be as much as 20% off when all is said and done.

“These are some of the deepest discounts that I can recall since we bought this business about 10 years ago,” Turner says. “There are some really good chances to save right now.”

More information about the One Day Sale and Savoy Equipment can be found on its website here.

