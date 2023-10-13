Hospital foundations need to change too

Photo: Contributed The Kelowna General Hospital Foundation is conducting its $40 million Closer to Home Than You Think campaign.

The last several years have been tough. Here in the Central Okanagan and the Interior of B.C., our health care providers are grappling with many of the same, complex issues being faced across Canada. However, we also face a suite of challenges unique to our region—servicing dozens of rural and remote communities, navigating rugged geography and seasonal weather and increasingly, responding to the sweeping impact of extreme climate events such as forest fires and floods.

In the past, hospital foundations have found a safe space in supporting the needs of health care through tangible equipment purchases, with the quantifiable impacts on the delivery of care – reducing waitlists, increasing capacity and expanding services – that donors expect in return for their generosity.

Photo: Contributed Allison Young, CEO of the KGH Foundation.

The KGH Foundation was established in 1978 and in the 45 years since, donors have indeed had a profound impact on acute care in the region, helping propel KGH to become one of the most advanced, tertiary teaching hospitals in Canada. Recent campaigns have funded the Interior Heart and Surgical Centre (2015), a new perinatal and NICU (2016), Foundry Kelowna (2017), JoeAnna’s House (2018), electrophysiology and with it, the completion of Interior Health’s cardiac sciences program (2020), the acquisition of endovascular thrombectomy (EVT) and the establishment of a stroke centre for excellence at KGH (2021) so patients no longer have to travel to Vancouver, Victoria or Calgary for care.

However, over the past two-plus years, it has become clear in conversations with our partners in health care that equipment purchases would be insufficient in addressing the complex challenges we are facing. Over and over, from doctors, nurses, administrators, and health care providers across the community, we have heard the same story. We have to work together. We need time to consider new and better ways. Partnership. Innovation. Brave thinking. Driving change will require courage and most importantly, action.

We have also listened to you, the people who live in this community and realize hospital foundations have a special role to play in representing the voices of the people we serve.

So, in April, with the support of a cabinet of esteemed, local partners in health care, the KGH Foundation launched the Closer to home than you think campaign, our most ambitious in history— $40 million to fund sweeping changes to local health care in eight priority areas, including cancer, cardiac, system innovation, women's health, bone and joint health, mental health, brain health and clinical excellence.

Past campaigns primarily addressed only immediate needs such as funding the acquisition of equipment and services to help meet, maintain or advance the basic standard of care required in the province of B.C. This included new and/or replacement equipment, patient care and comfort items, resourcing care teams to reduce waitlists, increase capacity, address staff shortages and urgent and emergent needs. While this kind of funding remains vital, the critical distinction is this campaign’s significant commitment to innovation.

Photo: Contributed The volunteer campaign cabinet for the Closer to Home Than You Think campaign.

Almost $15 million (40%) of the campaign goal is dedicated to health care innovation; projects, equipment, technology, systems, collaboration and/or research that focuses on advancing the quality of care provided both at KGH and in health care settings across the community. Specifically, the provision for innovation funding aims at different targets; advancing equity, accessibility and sustainability of health care in the Central Okanagan and ultimately, enabling KGH physicians, clinicians and community care providers with resources to not only provide world-class care but to explore what an optimal system could look like.

While this kind of commitment is becoming more common in urban centres such as Vancouver or Toronto, it is novel for a regional, tertiary care hospital in the central Interior of British Columbia. But we hope that, in addition to the direct impacts on patient care in our region, the funding for research and innovation will allow us to attract and retain top talent and help establish Kelowna General Hospital as a hub for excellence, strategic partnership and quality specific to regional health care.

In order for this campaign to be successful, our community has to buy in to a vision for a new era of health care that might take us some time to realize. But, as we look ahead, we are confident that together we can make a profound difference in the lives of those we serve.

The pandemic highlighted the shortcomings in health care. At the same time, it also proved how capable and agile we could be in adapting and implementing change. The pandemic, and more recently the devastating fire season we experienced this past summer, are also proof that generosity will still (and I think will always) prevail in this community. The path to a brighter future for health care begins with our collective courage and action, and we are excited to embark on this transformative journey. We really do believe the future of health care in our community is closer to home than you may think.

In these transformative times for healthcare, we find ourselves at a pivotal juncture where bravery meets hope. While we have undeniably made significant strides in bolstering Kelowna General Hospital's capabilities over the past four decades, it's evident that the terrain of healthcare is shifting beneath our feet. It’s time for hospital foundation’s to change too.

Allison Young is the CEO of the KGH Foundation

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.