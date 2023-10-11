Assisted living respite stays unique new offering from Summerland Seniors Village

Photo: Contributed

Respite stays are common in long-term care homes, but Summerland Seniors Village is offering something a little different for those who could use a little help.

The seniors’ home is now hosting assisted living respite stays, which will serve two purposes. One, it will give a break to those who care for people who live on their own but require some help. Two, it will give those who are thinking about living in Summerland Seniors Village a chance to see how good life is there.

“Respite stays are not new in the world, but for assisted living they are rare,” Summerland Seniors Village community relations manager Harley Elasoff says. “Mostly you see respite stays in long-term care, and it typically happens when families need a break or they’re going on a vacation and they need somebody to care for their significant other.”

Summerland Senior Village is a significant member of the community. Earlier this year it opened its adult day program, in partnership with Interior Health, for people who are at risk of losing their independence. Seniors from the community can come to the facility and socialize with their peers while participating in recreational programs in a safe, caring environment.

In addition, the home is heavily involved in community events, like the recent Canadian Mental Health Association pickleball tournament.

“We love being involved in them, and we’ll continue to be involved in them because we’re a huge employer, having over 100 employees,” Elasoff says. “That makes us the second largest employer in Summerland and one of the biggest employers in the South Okanagan.”

Assisted living respite stays are just another way the seniors’ home is helping out its fellow Summerlanders.

The respite stays would be for those who are physically able to live on their own but need some assistance during the week, like help with medication. It would also provide a break to family members or friends who are tasked with making daily check-ins.

“One of my biggest things is trying to allow spouses and family, whether it’s the kids or the grandkids, to get back to being more of a family dynamic than the caretaker role,” Elasoff says.

The usual length of an assisted living respite stay would be between 15 and 30 days, giving caretakers a significant break and allowing the visitor to get a good feel of what life would be like at Summerland Seniors Village.

“They’ll know what is entailed in a seniors’ community,” Elasoff says. “So we would actually offer some of those scheduled supports that you would find in assisted living. They would stay in one of our furnished suites. If they ultimately moved in they would bring their own stuff, of course, but this gives them a little taste. They could try the food and hopefully take part in some of the recreation.”

More information about assisted living respite stays at Summerland Seniors Village can be found on its website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.