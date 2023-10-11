Stylish and unique Airway Flats in Osoyoos offers unprecedented leasing options

Photo: Contributed Osoyoos Airport is right next to Airway Flats.

There are unique places to get a lease for your business.

Then there is Airway Flats.

The groundbreaking, mixed-use development in Osoyoos features amenities few other locations can claim. Perfectly situated adjacent to Osoyoos Airport and surrounded by sweeping views of vineyards and the expansive Okanagan Valley, Airway Flats specializes in leasing options that offer unprecedented flexibility for businesses, entrepreneurs and aviation enthusiasts.

“Elevate your expectations,” Airway Flats co-owner Liam Brennan says. “This is South Okanagan living and business at its best. It is unique, and it is built with style.”

At Airway Flats, every lease unit is a vertical duplex, pairing a large industrial bay downstairs with a high-end apartment above. Imagine running your dream business out of a 1,600 to 1,900 square-foot commercial workshop below while enjoying the comforts of an 800 to 1,000 square-foot luxury apartment upstairs, either for you or your staff members. Each commercial bay is designed to accommodate almost any type of business, from a race car and motorcycle support setup to a brewery, distillery or boutique winery.

Each apartment is thoughtfully designed with high-end finishes and offers a large patio for soaking in the stunning valley and lake vistas. Enjoy the serenity of rural life without sacrificing accessibility, as Osoyoos Lake, the Oroville, Wash., border crossing and numerous wineries are mere minutes away.

There are several other perks that come with leasing at Airway Flats:

• Aviation access: Land your plane or helicopter at nearby Osoyoos Airport and walk—yes, walk—straight to your new home and business base.

• Proximity to Area 27: It is only a 20-minute drive to the renowned racing circuit, making Airway Flats the perfect home base for racing aficionados.

• Flexible business opportunities: The commercial workshop areas can serve multiple purposes, whether for business or personal use. Your lease allows you to hang a business licence and even write off costs.

There are seven units in total and construction is complete, with some units having already been snapped up. You can lease a unit today for $4,200 plus triple net.

For those interested in ownership, the units start at $970,000 and are marketed by Paul and Karrie Grewal of Crush Real Estate, which is part of Chamberlain Property Group. Learn more about the properties by visiting the Chamberlain website here.

