High demand for new affordable homes in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

Last week, the Mortgage Professionals of Canada released a new study reporting that 48% of Canadians who don’t currently own a home don’t believe that they will ever have the opportunity to become homeowners in the face of increasing affordability challenges—a figure that has risen by 15% in just six months and is up 33% from last year.

But a local residential real estate development company, Millennial Developments, is looking to change the outlook for local residents with Revo Kelowna. This project will be the second Millennial Developments Smart Community brought to the Capri Landmark district, following a 48-hour sell-out success of its 206-unit sister development, Five Crossings, in May 2022.

Focused on smaller but highly functional living spaces in an amenity-rich and technologically enhanced community, Revo Kelowna offers 25 floor plan options, from studios to three-bedroom condos and townhomes, all featuring private patios and with prices starting in the upper $200,000s.

“What this type of development does is lower the barrier of entry for first-time homebuyers who have been shut out of the market,” Millennial Developments CEO Ryan Tamblyn says. “Although this may be a ‘starter’ property for a lot of buyers, it enables them a stepping stone where they can get into the housing market and participate in equity growth that will help springboard them to a townhome or single family home in the future.”

As a presale development, Revo Kelowna also offers prospective buyers a hedge against current interest rates. With highly attractive deposit structures, purchasers can secure a Revo Kelowna home now but delay the home financing process until 2026, allowing ample time for interest rates to adjust to as low as 2%, as predicted by the Bank of Canada.

“The demand for Revo has outpaced all of our expectations,” says Paige Monkman of Ace Project Marketing Group, which is representing the project. “With the presentation centre offering three full-sized show suites, people have been able to see just how functional and spacious these homes are, and paired with accessible price points, it’s driven a huge amount of anticipation for the project. We project that sales will move very quickly.”

Sales for Revo Kelowna will launch on Oct. 14, and prospective buyers can register for the project to speak directly with a sales advisor at Revo Kelowna.

Photo: Contributed

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.