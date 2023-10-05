Sage Water offers nature-inspired living in Kelowna's Upper Mission

Photo: Contributed

In the heart of Kelowna’s sought-after Upper Mission neighbourhood, a new gem is emerging.

Sage Water, the newest project backed by the esteemed Frazer Lake Limited Partnership and spearheaded by renowned Okanagan developer Emil Anderson Properties, has received the green light to begin its journey.

This pristine haven is nestled between the well-loved South Ridge and Stonebridge neighbourhoods—both marvellous Emil Anderson creations. Phase 1 unveils a charming ensemble of custom homesites that hover above tranquil Frazer Lake. Imagine homes cloaked by majestic pines, poplars and aspens, each window framing panoramic views of mountains and the green valley below. At Sage Water, every step invites wetland adventures, and winding hillside trails echo the harmonious bond shared between its inhabitants and the abundant wildlife.

Photo: Contributed

As a beacon of nature-inspired living, Sage Water is architecturally conceptualized to magnify the splendour of Frazer Lake and the Upper Mission hillside. It’s more than a housing initiative; it’s a pulsating, multi-generational community woven with the threads of active families, passionate outdoor devotees and forward-thinking pioneers.

“Given our history and connection to the Upper Mission, we are thrilled to spearhead plans for the development of one of the last remaining parcels in the Upper Mission neighbourhood that have been slated for residential housing,” Emil Anderson Group chairman Mike Jacobs says. “We recognize that Sage Water is a special place, rich in natural beauty and memory-making, and our intent is to build out this community so that future Sage Water residents and those living in the adjacent neighbourhoods can enjoy this space for years to come.”

Phase 1 promises a delightful series of 12 tree-enveloped homesites, and nine of these will be ripe for custom-building dreams this fall. An added treat? Three sites are earmarked as quick possession homes crafted by Emil Anderson’s affiliate, Dilworth Homes. Sage Water’s vision will further unfold with a diverse array of single-family homes, semi-detached units, townhomes and multi-family residences.

“This land parcel had been in our family for years, and has always been a place for everyone,” Frazer Lake Limited Partnership principal Gary McKillican says. “Our vision for Sage Water was one of preservation and inclusivity, where a diverse collection of home styles at a variety of price points encourages a sense of community and family connections.”

Beyond the residential facets, Sage Water blooms with enhanced trail networks and a dedicated park by Frazer Lake’s side. Whether it’s indulging in award-winning wineries, retail therapy along Lakeshore Drive and Pandosy Street or frequenting the upcoming commercial centre at The Ponds, Sage Water ensures you’re always a heartbeat away from the best of Upper and Lower Mission.

Stay abreast of all the latest developments by registering at livesagewater.ca.

Photo: Contributed

