She is ’65 and still alive’—and giving back to BC Cancer-Kelowna

Photo: Contributed Michele Morris and husband Bruce celebrate their 30th anniversary.

Inspired by the incredible level of care she received at BC Cancer-Kelowna during two, simultaneous cancer diagnoses, Michele Morris is giving back by leaving a gift to the BC Cancer Foundation in her will.

When Morris was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010, her first thought was there was had been a terrible mixup in the test results. Just 10 weeks later she received a second diagnosis—this time leukemia.

“Somehow, the second time around didn’t have nearly the shock value. Although, for a moment I did think that Ashton Kutcher would arrive on the scene telling me I’d been punked,” Morris says with the humour she’s kept throughout her journey.

Photo: Contributed Michele Morris is thrilled to be "65 and still alive."

After processing her diagnoses, Morris decided to learn as much as she could about her cancers to take back a sense of control. “Knowledge is power, and it’s important to arm yourself with as much ammunition as you can when facing this battle,” she says.

She also turned to BC Cancer-Kelowna’s supportive care services, which includes therapies like counselling, psychiatry and meditation courses to help her navigate the physical and psychological effects of cancer and treatment. These programs helped Morris maintain her trademark positivity—something she credits as important to her recovery.

“The compassion of each person at BC Cancer was a privilege for me to witness firsthand as I ventured through my own cancer journey,” Morris says. “I will forever be grateful to all the staff, especially my dedicated oncologist, Dr. Marianne Taylor, and David Greenshields, who is a social worker in patient and family counselling.”

Today, Morris’ breast cancer has been in remission for 13 years, and her leukemia doesn’t currently require treatment. She maintains an active lifestyle, working out five days a week, hiking, biking and enjoying time outside as much as she can.

As she celebrated her 65th birthday this year, she fulfilled her goal of “65 and still alive,” which she set for herself during treatment.

“Cancer doesn’t get to rob us of our ability to laugh, love and find joy—regardless of its presence in our lives,” Morris says. “Leaving a gift in your will helps advance BC Cancer’s life-saving research and enables them to provide exceptional care to patients in the Okanagan and beyond. A legacy gift to the BC Cancer Foundation was a very easy decision for us to make.”

The BC Cancer Foundation is happy to work with you and your financial and legal advisors. To learn more about leaving a gift through your estate to the BC Cancer Foundation, contact Jordan McClymont at 250.415.1888 or [email protected].

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.