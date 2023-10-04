Celebrate 60 years with Okanagan College, win $500 at an open house

Photo: Contributed

For 60 years, Okanagan College alumni have been making a huge impact in communities across the Okanagan Valley.

More than 60,000 of them have attended OC over the years.

And your journey can start or continue at any time.

This fall OC is celebrating 60 years since its modest beginnings back in 1963. It is inviting you to come and celebrate its 60th anniversary alumni social on Oct. 18.

And you can visit an OC campus near you this fall to get the latest information on courses and begin your—or your family member’s—journey to a rewarding career. Or go celebrate during the college’s alumni event at Kelowna’s OC campus on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Every campus is open for you this fall, from Salmon Arm to Penticton.

Win $500 of tuition at each campus open house when you discover the OC advantage.

• Kelowna: Thursday, October 12, 2023, 6-8 p.m.

• Penticton: Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 5-7 p.m.

• Salmon Arm: Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 4-6 p.m.

• Vernon: Thursday, October 19, 2023, from 4-6 p.m.

• Contact: [email protected]

After 60 years there has been a lot of change—none more than is happening today. Okanagan College is changing with the times. It has more than 150 programs across arts, business, health and social development, science and technology, trades and apprenticeship and continuing studies.

It is adding new, shorter courses, including micro-credentials, designed to support communities and workers by getting more people working and targeting those industries that are hard hit by staffing shortages.

Browse short courses here in OC’s Fall 2023 Continuing Studies brochure.

Okanagan College also has incredible corporate training courses for your business and for yourself to up-skill, re-skill and keep your career moving forward as well as upgrading to meet pre-requisites for your program of choice.

Browse courses at open houses

This is your chance to explore a specific program at booths hosted by many OC programs. You can also apply for any OC program at the open house, and the application fee will be waived.

Applications for the 2024-25 academic year are now open, and students looking to start sooner can also explore a number of courses and programs that begin this year, in January or throughout 2023. Individuals can learn more and apply online at www.okanagan.bc.ca/apply.

Come and see everything the new OC has to offer, from a new, world-class Health Sciences Centre to the award-winning Trades Training Centre and the many other cutting-edge, learning environments on campus.

Whatever your pathway, there is a program and a place for you at Okanagan College.

