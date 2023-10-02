Mission Hill Estate giving thanks after trying year with exclusive selection

Photo: Contributed

As Thanksgiving nears, the Okanagan region is alive with reflections and acknowledgments of the moments that define lives.

In this tapestry of stories and experiences, the bond Mission Hill Family Estate shares with its esteemed clientele stands out prominently.

This year, the Okanagan has witnessed its share of highs and lows. Through periods of challenges and the subsequent resilience displayed by its people, one constant remained: the unwavering support of Mission Hill’s patrons, who stood by it, reinforcing its shared values and commitment.

Many will gather around their tables this Thanksgiving—some might be heirlooms laden with memories, while others could be new additions, eagerly waiting to become a part of family stories. These tables, irrespective of their histories, are spaces of shared narratives, unity and profound gratitude.

For these precious moments, Mission Hill Family Estate is proud to present its Thanksgiving wine selection. Curated with passion and precision, these wines are designed to amplify the richness of your meals and resonate with the warmth of your gatherings. The selection features:

• 2020 Jagged Rock Vineyard Syrah

• 2022 Bluebird Passage Vineyard Viognier

• Exhilarat!on Brut Rosé

These wines not only symbolize the essence of Thanksgiving but also act as a testament to the tradition of excellence that Mission Hill Family Estate embodies.

As glasses are raised this festive season, let it be a toast to the unforgettable moments that tables, both old and new, will witness. Mission Hill Family Estate is deeply honoured to find a spot not just on your tables, but also in your esteemed wine collections.

You can take advantage of this Mission Hill exclusive Thanksgiving selection here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.