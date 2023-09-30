South Okanagan boasts array of exciting stops for unforgettable girls' getaway

Photo: Contributed Nahome Boule-Paquette and Shea Bennett

Gather your girls and prepare for an unforgettable getaway as the autumn hues take over the South Okanagan.

There are many places you could go for that girls’ day or weekend, but here are several reasons why you absolutely need to treat yourself to a South Okanagan getaway:

• Indulge in crafted elixirs at Controlled Entropy Distilling: Nestled in Summerland, Controlled Entropy offers a tasting experience like no other. This boutique distillery invites you to sip on artisanal spirits, crafted with the utmost care by local legends Shea Bennett and Nahome Boule-Paquette. Their unique spirits are a testament to their passion for shaking up the cocktail scene.

• Treat your taste buds at Exotix Candy: Unleash your inner child in this global candy paradise right in the heart of Penticton. From uber-sour delights that have kids and adults swooning to exclusive MrBeast chocolate bars, Exotix Candy promises to satiate all your sweet cravings.

• Relive the romance of railways at Kettle Valley Railway: Dive deep into the annals of B.C. history as you explore the iconic Kettle Valley Railway. This marvel was birthed from a vision, sustained through challenges and hardships, and stands today as a testament to those who believed in B.C.'s potential. Enjoy a scenic ride through the preserved railway and let the rich history transport you back in time.

• Wine, dine and animal cuddles at Ve Oh Lay Acres: Visit a winery with a twist. Maddi and Laurent Violet invite you to their haven of fun, love and wine. From honey wines that break conventions to petting farms filled with adorable animals, this place guarantees pure joy. Enjoy their unique wines, breathtaking property and embrace their vision of making wineries more accessible and fun.

• Find your perfect fit at Peaches Lingerie: Every woman deserves lingerie that makes her feel beautiful and confident. At Peaches, its professional staff takes pride in finding the perfect fit for every body type. Whether you’re searching for elegant lace or comfortable, everyday wear, they’ve got you covered.

• Dig into nostalgia at The Grooveyard: The rhythm of the past meets the beats of the present at Penticton’s legendary record shop. Relish the nostalgia and enjoy the resurgence of vinyl at this iconic store that has charmed music lovers for three decades.

In between these highlights, the streets of Penticton and Summerland brim with local cafes, artisanal shops and the beautiful backdrop of nature. Your weekend will be filled with memories of laughter, bonding and sheer indulgence, as the South Okanagan leaves an indelible mark on your heart.

So pack those bags and let the unforgettable journey begin.

