You could win $1.37 million house in Okanagan's only dream home lottery

Photo: Contributed The grand prize for this year's Lake Life Lottery is a fully furnished dream home situated in the serene setting of Okanagan Golf Club's Quail Course.

The Okanagan’s only dream home lottery is back for a second year, which means you are one ticket away from living the dream.

The second annual Lake Life Lottery has launched in support of Kelowna General Hospital Foundation and YMCA of the Southern Interior of BC. Proceeds from ticket sales will go to the two organizations that support those who live in the Interior.

More than $1.6 million in prizes is up for grabs through the lottery, including a $1.37 million Grand Prize dream home in Kelowna’s Quail Landing. The fully furnished home offers panoramic views of the 18th hole at Okanagan Golf Club’s Quail Course. Included in this year’s Grand Prize is an Okanagan Golf Club 25 pass membership.

“We are so excited to collaborate with the KGH Foundation again this year,” YMCA of Southern Interior BC president and CEO Allyson Graf says. “We share a common goal: our deep and genuine commitment to the health and well-being of this community.

“We were thrilled with how enthusiastically the community embraced Lake Life Lottery last year. We were ecstatic when a local family won the grand prize dream home. And we are grateful that we are back to do it again.”

Photo: Contributed

There are many goodies up for grabs in addition to the Grand Prize dream home, including once-in-a-lifetime vacations and brand new vehicles. New this year is the $91,000 Splash of Cash, a daily cash prize including holiday jackpots and a $29,000 Leap Year draw. There is also a 50/50 worth as much as $400,000 for the winner.

The Bonus Prize is a luxurious Avalon 2185 GS Cruise pontoon boat and trailer package, which is worth $99,248. Designed for water enthusiasts, this stunning boat boasts a spacious rear platform, a comfortable L-lounge seating area, ambient mood lighting, and a ski tow bar. The package also comes with a transport trailer, including the motor, though once you’re on the water you may never want to get off of it.

If the allure of the open waters isn’t for you, there’s an alternative: a $70,000 cash prize to pursue any dream of your choosing. The Bonus prize ticket deadline is midnight Oct. 4, with the draw scheduled for Oct. 19.

Then there is the Early Bird Prize, which is three amazing offerings all rolled into one. The main prize is a trip to either Morocco or Bali. Immerse yourself in the allure of Morocco for nine nights, journeying through iconic destinations such as Casablanca and Marrakech, with its golden sand dunes beckoning adventure, or bask under the sun in Bali, experiencing seven nights at the Grand Mirage Resort & Thalasso Spa, surrounded by scenic beaches and terraced rice fields with captivating sunsets. The Early Bird winner also gets an $11,000 backyard makeover and also $25,000 in cold, hard cash.

The Early Bird deadline is midnight on Nov. 23, with the draw slated for Dec. 7.

Funds raised will make key resources more accessible than ever, bringing healthier futures to Interior communities, and ticket purchases will support these essential organizations to improve health quality and access for everyone who calls B.C.’s Interior home.

“These types of partnerships are integral for moving health care forward, at the local level, in our communities,” KGH Foundation CEO Allison Young says. “This partnership illustrates what is possible when collaboration takes place between strong, trusted and well-established charitable organizations – both founded on a shared value system.

“Now, more than ever, we need to support local. And through partnerships and initiatives like this, the benefits to the communities we serve can only improve.”

The deadline to purchase tickets for the Grand Prize is midnight on Dec. 20, and the final draw will take place on Jan. 11, 2024.

Tickets can be purchased on the Lake Life Lottery website here.

Photo: Contributed

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.