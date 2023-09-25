Bluebonnet Culinary will make your Thanksgiving or any holiday gathering a breeze

Photo: Jenny Popoff, Xposed Moments Bruno Terroso and Neeley Brimer

If the thought of Thanksgiving has you excited about spending time with your family and enjoying a delicious meal together—but then has you dreading the work that goes along with it—look no further than Bluebonnet Culinary.

The mobile restaurant that offers high-end culinary experiences is ready to make your Thanksgiving a breeze. All you have to do is cook the turkey, and Bluebonnet Culinary will bring everything else and then ease the anguish of a post-Thanksgiving cleanup.

The dynamic duo of chef Bruno Terroso and Neeley Brimer has prepared a special menu full of delicious salads, sides and desserts that will make your Thanksgiving a memorable one. It is based on a family of six, but it can be altered to a family of any size.

“If you’re a family cooking from home, we want you to spend time with your family—not in the kitchen, not cooking, not cleaning,” Brimer says.

Bluebonnet Culinary is also perfect for upcoming holiday or any small business gatherings, whether that’s a neighbourhood dinner or a work Christmas party. Terroso and Brimer have created menu templates to get you started, but they can pretty much make any of your culinary dreams a reality.

“We do anything from catered breakfasts, brunches, lunches, dinners … you name it, we can do it,” Brimer says. “We can cook on site, or we can drop off. The world is your oyster.

“We cater to any budget, any size, any dietary restrictions, anything like that. So it’s very much a personalized and individualized service one on one, as opposed to it being a very vague, bog-standard approach to catering.”

Terroso was the executive chef at the Vanilla Pod at Poplar Grove Winery for its entirety and then at Play Winery before moving on to the Hooded Merganser. Brimer worked within the Earls organization and played a key role in the growth and expansion of Salty’s Beach House.

Terroso was born in Portugal but moved to Canada when he was young. He got to the Okanagan in 2001 and has been making mouths water ever since.

Once the menus are finalized, all you have to do is sit back and enjoy what Bluebonnet Culinary brings to the table.

“People really like it because they can kind of determine what what gets in front of them, and they can feel confident in what their clients or their customers or employees are getting,” Brimer says. “They’re very involved in the process and can feel confident in that.”

The menu templates can be found below and on Bluebonnet Culinary’s Instagram and Facebook pages. Brimer and Terroso can be reached through direct messages on Instagram and Facebook.

Photo: Contributed

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.