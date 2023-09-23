Third phase of Summerland's sparkling community, Hunters Hill, released

Photo: Contributed

The third time will no doubt be the charm when it comes to you finding your dream home at Hunters Hill.

The master-planned community in Summerland, developed by Hunters Hill Joint Venture, recently launched the third phase of its development. It unveiled 14 new custom estate lots that, like the two phases before it, offer the community’s most expansive lake and mountain view homes.

Fully serviced lots start in the $380,000s, making it easier than ever to live the Okanagan lifestyle. The first two phases are already 90% sold and 17 newly built homes are already occupied, so do not expect the third to be around for too long.

“We are seeing many new home builds underway at Hunters Hill,” Hunters Hill JV principal Patrick Murphy says. “The design guidelines are working well to produce a cohesive mix of modern farmhouse and Okanagan-inspired contemporary designs.”

Inspired by its natural surroundings, including 80 acres of preservation area bordering on 500 acres of Crown land waiting to be explored, Hunters Hill offers room to breathe. There are opportunities for custom dream homes, carriage homes and private poolside retreats.

Hunters Hill has gained national attention as one of the most coveted properties in the Okanagan Valley, in large part because it sits perfectly between urban amenities available in both Kelowna and Penticton. That makes the community attractive to both young families and active retirees, and the third phase is being released earlier than scheduled due to the development’s popularity.

“Summerland has a distinctive agricultural feel, and our fully serviced, lakeview lots provide a wonderful opportunity for those seeking an active lifestyle in a small-town setting,” Murphy says.

The first five lots in Phase 3 are both deep and spacious, providing an opportunity to build a custom home, a carriage home and a pool, with access at both ends of the lot. The remaining lots offer custom home and pool opportunities with panoramic views of Giants Head Mountain and the Okanagan Lake below.

Phase 3 offers the highest vantage point at Hunters Hill to date.

“We highly encourage anyone considering a move to the Okanagan to experience Hunters Hill first-hand,” Hunters Hill JV principal Mike Jacobs says. “Walk the lots, explore your builder options, and start thinking about the lifestyle you’ve always wanted.

“Hunters Hill is a destination community that will be enjoyed for generations to come.”

Additional information about progress within the community, upcoming events and sales opportunities at Hunters Hill is available by registering at huntershill.ca.

Hunters Hill JV consists of industry leaders in residential and commercial development, including Hunters Hill Holdings Ltd. and Emil Anderson Properties.

