ispeed able to get Westside Road residents back online in no time at all

Photo: Bench Accounting, Unsplash

The internet is still out in certain locations on Westside Road, and there is no indication as to when it might return.

Last month’s McDougall Creek Fire destroyed property as well as communication lines, and the big companies are doing what they can to get internet access back up and running.

In this instance, however, being a small company means you have agility, which is what Dave Bradich and ispeed Communications bring to the table. The company is able to get your internet back and up running in just a couple of days thanks to its wireless technology.

ispeed, which serves Western Canada and parts of Ontario, got started in 2005 and has raised its prices only twice in the last 18 years. It is a local company that has been around for nearly two decades and delivers on what it promises.

“We’re local, so you can support local,” Bradich says. “You can get fast, friendly service from a human being. You’re not going to be speaking with someone in a different country. They’re going to know your area.”

ispeed’s ability to get wireless internet service to rural areas is what sets it apart from the rest, but it can also offer the same wired lines that the big communication companies can. When Bradich is talking to prospective customers, he will always be frank and tell them what service is best for them.

“We offer that choice of providing customers what fits for them,” he says. “Not just one company.”

People will be more than satisfied with ispeed, whose technology consists of all the latest and greatest equipment. The wireless internet plan can produce speeds of up to 50 megabits per second, which Bradich says is “really fast. No one needs faster than that, in my opinion.”

In addition to getting Westside Road residents back online quickly, ispeed’s internet service is also ideal for new condominiums and apartments that are rising across the Central Okanagan region. It offers speeds of up to 1,000 megabits per second.

ispeed also offers TV and phone service. You can purchase the TV box for $195, and monthly fees are only $25 for basic cable and $45 for the big package.

“Our monthly fee is very low compared to what the big companies charge,” Bradich says. “You can get internet and TV in town for under 60 bucks a month.”

And if you still need a home phone, they come with every feature you’d need, including call forwarding, voicemail, call display and online portal to look at all your calls.

The company is so confident you’ll be happy with it that it offers a 30-day, money-back trial, and the first month of service is free.

“I want to make sure people are happy if they start with us,” Bradich says.

More information about ispeed can be found on its website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.