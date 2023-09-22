Townhomes are growing in West Kelowna at Edge View in Tallus Ridge

Photo: Contributed

It’s time to explore West Kelowna’s new boutique townhome community, Edge View, the latest from Tallus Ridge.

Like its predecessor, Nature’s Gate, Edge View offers a variety of spacious townhome floor plans, designed to suit homeowners in various stages of life. Whether you’re just entering the real estate market, downsizing, or starting or growing your family, there is a home that was designed with you in mind.

Construction of homes in Phase 1 is progressing quickly, with move-ins anticipated for this fall and winter. It’s not every day you get to tour a home under construction, but now’s your opportunity.

Beginning Sept. 23, Edge View will be open for open houses on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m. until November.

“Construction tours offer the ideal way to envision your life, discover the floor plans and see the quality of construction and attention to detail,” says Darcy Nyrose of Nyrose & Associates-RE/MAX Kelowna, which is leading the sales for the community.

“If you’re looking to make a move soon and in the market for a brand new townhome, Edge View will be West Kelowna’s only new townhome community with move-in ready homes.”

As construction continues to progress, it’s easy to see why Edge View is the perfect place to plant your roots.

Three-storey walk-up homes offer three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a double garage and approximately 1,608 square feet to 1,991 square feet of living space. They start at $729,900. Families love this floor plan, with the bedrooms all sharing the top floor and living spaces on the main floor.

Phase 1 also offers rancher walk-outs with approximately 2,418 square feet of living space and double side-by-side garages. In these homes, the primary bedroom, ensuite and walk-in closet is on the main floor. The lower levels offer two to three additional bedrooms, flex space and an open recreation and living area. They’re a great floor plan for downsizers and families alike. The ranchers start at $949,900.

These construction open houses offer buyers the opportunity to see the modern design and interiors as they come to life. It’s an exclusive, inside opportunity to see the quality, style and connection to nature and community for which the Tallus Ridge neighbourhood is known.

Edge View open houses are held Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m. at 2835 Canyon Crest Dr. Private tours are available by calling 778-652-4498.

