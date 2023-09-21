Eldorado Resort hosting Fall Into Wellness Retreat to rejuvenate your soul

Photo: Contributed

It’s time to take a moment for yourself.

In fact, take more than a moment.

Take a weekend.

The Fall Into Wellness Retreat will be held Oct. 27-29, at Eldorado Resort, and it will be a weekend full of reflection, transition and growth. Fall is the perfect time to do some internal investigations and make some changes.

Maryam Al-Roubaiai, a certified yoga instructor and trauma-informed wellness coach and energy guide, will lead the way during the rejuvenating retreat that will explore the transformative essence that autumn brings. Prepare to be pampered with exquisite accommodations, gourmet cuisine and a meticulously designed itinerary involving yoga, meditation and wellness workshops that ensure a seamless fusion of relaxation, self-discovery and opulence.

Photo: Contributed

“Taking time for one’s self can be a tricky endeavour, so when an opportunity like this comes along, an opportunity to be led, fed and held in a space solely for you, it’s a chance to truly nourish your body, mind and soul,” Al-Roubaiai says. “This retreat is more than just a getaway; it’s a transformative journey towards a healthier, happier you.”

The weekend includes a two-night stay in a deluxe guest room at Eldorado Resort, nourishing whole food meals and snacks, scheduled daily yoga and workshops, self-care and accessing intuition workshop, breath work and sound bath experiences, cacao circle and embodiment journey, and a hands-on, healthy cooking class.

Guests will also have access to all resort amenities and free time to enjoy the two indoor pools and hot tubs, and steam room.

Having lived in Panama and Colombia and having Syrian and Iraqi heritage, Al-Roubaiai offers a broad cultural perspective. That is invaluable in a setting like a wellness retreat, because her cultural sensitivity will make everyone feel welcome and understood.

Al-Roubaiai is described as having a “warm and comforting energy,” and has the soft skills necessary to make participants feel at ease. Her capacity to awaken confidence and assurance in others will be invaluable when it comes to helping participants get the most out of the wellness retreat.

“All are welcome on this weekend of profound self-love and self-care, where we create a nurturing space to replenish your spirit and rediscover your inner strength,” Al-Roubaiai says. “Let this retreat be a reminder of the fundamental truth that making yourself a priority is not just an act of love, but an essential step towards a more fulfilling and joyful life.

“I am excited to guide you on this empowering journey of filling your ‘cup’ so that you may give from the overflow.”

Book your spot in the Fall Into Wellness Retreat here.