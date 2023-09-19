Now is the time to enjoy the happiest of hours at Quails’ Gate Winery

Photo: Contributed

Happy Hour is back at Quails’ Gate Winery, and it’s more delicious than ever.

Visit Old Vines Restaurant between 2:30 and 5 p.m. any day of the week and experience unparalleled hospitality paired with locally sourced food and wine.

In the glass

Wine starting at $5 and signature cocktails starting at $9 make this vineyard-side happy hour a must. Enjoy a beautifully crafted glass of Quails’ Gate’s Estate wine, local beer or an artfully mixed Piquette Spritz and join in on a toast to the harvest season.

Photo: Contributed

On the menu

This dynamic, wine-led menu was designed with sharing in mind. Classic steak tartare, truffle parmesan fries and cheese fondue are just a few of the decadent bites and delights on the menu. There is also a rumour that mussels au gratin and fried cauliflower are two of the chef’s favourites.

Photo: Contributed

With breathtaking panoramic views of both the vineyard and Okanagan Lake, Quails’ Gate Winery is perhaps the most idyllic place to happy hour. Bring your appetite and your passion for fine wine and let the Quails’ Gate team take care of the rest.

Happy Hour at Quails’ Gate

• Daily from 2:30-5 p.m.

Explore the menu here.

Photo: Contributed

