Nk'Mip Cellars Winery to mark National Truth and Reconciliation Day with fundraising gala

Nk’Mip Cellars, located near Osoyoos, is gearing up to commemorate this year’s National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with a groundbreaking gala fundraiser on Sept. 30, right at the winery.

This remarkable event promises a blend of culinary delights, exceptional wines, captivating entertainment and both live and silent auctions, all with a profound purpose—to raise funds for the Indian Residential School Survivors Society, a notable organization based in British Columbia.

"As an indigenous enterprise, we recognize the sensitivity surrounding truth and reconciliation, and we wanted to initiate a respectful and healing dialogue,” said Troy Ravndahl, estate manager at Nk’Mip Cellars. "We eagerly anticipate extending our hospitality to all."

He said, as a well-established brand, hosting this fundraiser represents the winery's commitment to contributing to reconciliation efforts within the community.

The 20-year-old winery, owned by the Osoyoos Indian Band, in partnership with Arterra Wines Canada, is recognized for its stellar vintages, particularly its 2017 Qwam Qwnt Syrah, named Canadian Red Wine of the Year in 2019 at the All Canadian Wine Champions.

Ravndahl expressed the hope the fundraising gala would become an annual tradition.

In the past, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation has been treated like Remembrance Day at the winery, to allow its employees to participate in other events marking the day, said Ravndahl.

While the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was established by the federal government in 2021, this is the first year it is being observed as a full statutory holiday across B.C., at both the federal and provincial levels.

Tickets to the main fundraising gala, scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m., cost $100 each and are available at the winery’s website— nk’mipcellars.com. A special VIP reception will be held prior to the main gala, at 5:30 p.m. and will feature sparkling wine and oysters, as well as exclusive auction items that will not be available at the main gala's auctions.

Tickets for the VIP reception are $150 each and are also available via the winery’s website. All tickets will be sold up to Sept. 27.

For more information, go to the Nk’mip Cellars website at nkmipcellars.com.

