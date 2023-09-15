Time running out to get your BC Children's Hospital Dream Lottery tickets

Contributed

The clock is ticking, folks.

If you haven’t purchased your tickets for the BC Children’s Hospital Dream Lottery, time—and tickets—may be running out. Tickets are over 80% sold, and the Dream Lottery sells out early every year. That means you have only a couple weeks to buy the golden ticket that is going to have you living the sweet life, maybe even in the Okanagan.

There are actually nine extravagant B.C. home packages from which the winner will get to choose. Or they could just take the $2.3 million tax-free cash and have some fun with it. If they go for a home, however, they could soon be living the Okanagan lifestyle.

The ticket purchasing deadline is midnight on Friday, Oct. 13.

The first of the two Okanagan dream homes that are up for grabs is a two-bedroom, waterfront condo in Movala Skywater on Kelowna’s Lakeshore Road. This package, valued at over $2.6 million, boasts panoramic views of Okanagan Lake from the terrace and endless recreational possibilities right at your doorstep. The full package also includes $50,000 for furniture, a 2023 Tesla Model X, a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado, a 2023 Crownline Lakeboat, $30,000 in travel gift cards and $1 million in cash.

The second grand prize package in the Okanagan features a 2,735 square-foot villa in Lake Country. This luxurious home comes with three bedrooms and is paired with $50,000 in furniture money, a 2023 BMW IX XDrive50, a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, a 2023 Crownline Lakeboat and $750,000 in cash.

As a bonus, both Okanagan packages also provide a year’s supply of free gas and groceries.

Those who buy tickets in the next little while can still get into a pair of bonus draws, too. The Fall Bonus draw, whose deadline is Friday, Sept. 22, is worth more than $30,000. There are four options for the winner to choose from, including a 2023 Mazda CX-5 GX FWD or $31,000 cash.

Then there is the Early Bird draw, whose deadline is Thursday, Oct. 5. It is worth more than $250,000 and also features four major prize options for the winner—plus 50 extra winners of $1,000 cash each.

Proceeds from the lottery benefit the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation, supporting a broad spectrum of research to combat childhood illnesses. The hospital, which is the only one in the province dedicated exclusively to pediatric care, serves 138,000 children each year. Revenue from the lottery also sustains the work of more than 1,200 researchers focused on pediatric health.

“When you purchase a Dream Lottery ticket, the funds raised go to research at BC Children’s Hospital Foundation—the only hospital in the province devoted exclusively to children,” lottery spokesperson Erin Cebula says.

Tickets are $100 for a three-pack, $175 for a six-pack, $250 for a nine-pack and $500 for a 20-pack. The deadline for purchasing tickets is midnight on Oct. 13, 2023, or until sold out. You can buy tickets online, over the phone at 604-536-2491 or 1-888-888-1567, or in-person at London Drugs and Save-On Foods.

More information about BC Children’s Hospital Dream Lottery can be found on its website here.

