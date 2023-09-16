Tommy Gun's opens first barbershop on west side of Okanagan Lake

Photo: Contributed

Tommy Gun’s Original Barbershop has finally come to the Westside, and the franchise owner just so happens to be a trailblazer in the company.

Amanda Cascaden came to Kelowna seven years ago to be a barber at Tommy Gun’s, and now she operates a pair of franchises in the Central Okanagan. She is the first Tommy Gun’s barber to go on to become a franchisee.

“In the hair industry you either open your own shop or work out of your house,” Cascaden says. “I kind of voiced that I wanted an opportunity to have my own Tommy Gun’s, and they offered me an opportunity.

“I’m the first barber turned business owner in the entire network, so that’s kinda cool.”

And even though she’s now a double franchisee, Cascaden still gets out the scissors and cuts hair, simply because it’s something she loves to do. Heck, she’s been cutting Tommy Gun’s founder Ken Fisher’s hair since she arrived in Kelowna in 2016.

The first Tommy Gun’s on the Westside is located on Westbank First Nation land, at 106-2127 Louie Dr. It is in the mini-mall between Walmart and Highway 97, not far from Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, BarBurrito and the new Starbucks on the corner.

“It’s a new, exciting thing for the growth of West Kelowna,” Cascaden says.

It will offer the same great haircut and experience men have come to love at Tommy Gun’s locations throughout North America. The tribute to 1930s Chicago barbershop grooming is the only place around that offers a shampoo and scalp massage with every cut, and it is an affordable luxury experience, offering high-quality services without breaking the bank. Whether you need a cut, a shave or both, Tommy Gun's will take care of you.

The cool new shop has eight stations, offers every kind of grooming product to keep you looking good between cuts and serves up a complimentary beverage during your service. It also boasts online check-in through its custom TG app, and with no reservations needed, walk-ins are welcome daily. You can catch the game on the television screen that is embedded in the mirror in front of you.

Tommy Gun’s offers so much, but it does not keep you in the chair for an hour, either. It delivers a full-service experience, but it does so in a timely fashion and gets you on your way while looking your best.

Community involvement is another priority at Tommy Gun’s, and Cascaden has already jumped in with both feet. She has struck up a partnership with the West Kelowna Warriors and will be doing an event with the junior hockey team on Sept. 30 for Truth and Reconciliation Day.

Tommy Gun's is always on the lookout for those who are wizards with the scissors. There are several full- and part-time job openings for barbers throughout the company, not to mention guest services positions as well. Tommy Gun's in West Kelowna is even offering a $500 signing bonus to barbers who are still at the shop after 90 days. Anyone interested in working in a sweet location for a family-run company can inquire here.

