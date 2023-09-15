Innkeeper's Gala, which supports KGH Foundation, will not want to be missed

Photo: Contributed

Mark your calendars now for one of Kelowna’s premier social events of the year.

The 32nd annual Innkeeper’s Gala, hosted at Hotel Eldorado, is set for Saturday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. This year’s gala will benefit the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation, with proceeds specifically earmarked for cancer care.

Photo: Contributed

Over the course of its 31-year history, the Innkeeper’s Gala has been an impactful event for the community, raising more than $1.2 million for local causes. This year, ticket sales will begin on Oct. 3 via Eventbrite, offering an evening replete with live entertainment, culinary delights and an assortment of local beverages.

In addition to the standard offerings, a limited number of VIP tickets will be available. VIP guests will enjoy an exclusive pre-event featuring elevated food and beverage tastings, door prizes and auction items.

For the KGH Foundation, the Innkeeper’s Gala has been an enduring pillar of financial support that has contributed to a variety of funds, including electrophysiology, JoeAnna’s House and perinatal care.

The Innkeeper’s Gala is one of the most sought-after tickets in the Central Okanagan each year, which means it makes one of the most significant fundraising impacts on the region annually.

More information about the Innkeeper’s Gala can be found on its website here.

Photo: Contributed

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.