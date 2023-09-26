Bernhardt brothers open Great Canadian Oil Change at Reid's Corner

Photo: Contributed

A well known brotherly duo has brought Great Canadian Oil Change to Reid’s Corner in Kelowna.

Mike and Nick Bernhardt have opened the newest GCOC at 3481 Sexsmith Rd., which is just west of Reid’s Corner primary intersection of Sexsmith and Highway 97. They bring nearly two decades of trusted, community-driven service to Kelowna, cementing their reputation as not just business owners, but as committed members of the local community.

Mike, 39, and Nick, 38, are both family men who have given plenty to the community and who bring expertise and service quality to the region. Mike is the father of five children, while Nick has two and is expecting a third this December. Understanding the significance of family, they bring that kind of approach to their business, treating every customer as an extended member of their own family.

The Bernardts are celebrating their newest venture by offering a 20% off coupon on your next oil change. It can be found here.

Great Canadian Oil Change has been a trusted name since 1978, operating more than 115 locations. It offers drive-thru oil changes and maintenance services that are fast, friendly and aimed to prevent inconvenient breakdowns.

A visit to GCOC includes up to five litres of Valvoline oil, a new oil filter and lubrication of chassis components as per your vehicle’s manufacturer guidelines. Moreover, a host of other features like fluid checks, tire pressure adjustment, and even a light and battery assessment are part of the package.

And now that fall is just around the corner, now would be the perfect time to check out the new Great Canadian Oil Change at Reid’s Corner. Here is a checklist to keep your vehicle running smoothly this fall and winter:

ENGINE OIL

Every oil change at Great Canadian Oil Change comes with the superior protection of Valvoline’s trusted products. Additionally, every full-service oil change comes with a brand new premium Valvoline oil filter, lubrication for your vehicle’s chassis components and a multi-point visual inspection.

TIRES

Did you know the average tire rotates more than 1,000 times for every mile you drive? That’s a lot of tread wear—especially when it’s uneven—and that can lead to reduced traction, poor handling and decreased brake performance.

To keep your tires sturdy and reliable, you should have them rotated regularly. Intervals vary by make and model, but approximately every other oil change is a good recommendation. Great Canadian Oil Change expert technicians can provide a free consultation and rotate your tires for you in about 15 minutes.

TRANSMISSON FLUID

To help you keep your vehicle riding smoothly no matter the conditions, regular transmission maintenance is essential.

Your transmission is designed to change gears as your speed increases or decreases, allowing your vehicle to lower fuel consumption and maximize performance. To keep your transmission healthy, you’ll need to replenish your transmission fluid at regular intervals, which will reduce wear on the gears and prevent deposits from building up. Otherwise, your vehicle will be at risk of overheating, delayed shifting and ultimately transmission failure.

Consult your owner’s manual to see how often your vehicle needs new transmission fluid, then leave the rest to the skilled technicians at Great Canadian Oil Change.

RADIATOR FLUID

Your radiator helps protect your engine from overheating or freezing, which can come in handy here in Canada.

Over time, deposits can build up and block the flow of antifreeze to your engine, often leading to rusting, corrosion or even a breakdown as well as overheating and freezing. That’s why most auto manufacturers recommend having your vehicle’s radiator fluid replaced on a regular basis to minimize the risk of a cooling system failure, which could save you money on costly repairs.

Consult your owner’s manual to see how often your vehicle needs radiator fluid, then leave the rest to the experienced technicians at Great Canadian Oil Change.

DIFFERENTIAL FLUID

Your vehicle may have two differential systems—front and rear differentials, and the transfer case—all of which are responsible for delivering power from the engine to the wheels.

Naturally, this process involves several gears, and those gears need to stay lubricated. This is especially important when operating at high temperatures, which can lead to a loss of lubrication and the formation of deposits, possibly causing the gears to grind. Great Canadian Oil Change can replenish your differential and transfer case fluids in about 10 minutes, all while you wait in the convenience of your vehicle.

AIR FILTER

Air filters, also known as engine intake filters, help keep your engine running smoothly.

Your engine needs clean air flow. It is important to keep dust and debris from getting to the engine. That’s the job of the air filter. But over time, the air filter gets clogged and dirty, and the air flow decreases. The solution? Simply replacing a dirty air filter with a clean one. A clean air filter will help prevent stress and wear on your vehicle’s internal engine parts, which can lead to improved performance.

How often should you change out your air filter? Generally every 20,000 kilometres or once a year. But that varies from vehicle to vehicle, and may be impacted by your driving conditions. For example, if you drive on dusty roads or in dense urban settings, you may need to replace it more frequently. A simple visual inspection is all that’s needed to tell if your air filter needs to be replaced.

Find a Great Canadian Oil Change location near you, and it will inspect your air filter as part of a free maintenance check every time you purchase a full-service oil change.

FUEL SYSTEM

If fuel is the lifeblood of your vehicle, then keeping the fuel system clean is essential for a clean bill of health.

As deposits get into your fuel system over time, they can create blockages, which leads to issues like rough idling, loss of acceleration and hesitation. Great Canadian Oil Change’s fuel system cleaning service uses advanced detergents to get rid of deposits like grease, dirt and sludge to help keep your vehicle running smoothly.

Great Canadian Oil Change technicians will perform this service in roughly the same amount of time it takes for an oil change, all while you wait from the convenience of your vehicle.

If your vehicle is powered by a diesel engine, you’ll have to provide extra care for a heavy-duty machine.

BATTERY

Like most modern machines, your vehicle uses battery power. A sturdy battery typically lasts you up to five years, but you’ll need to keep an eye on it when you’re going on three years.

There’s no rocket science behind battery life; they simply lose their charge over time, as all batteries do. Unfortunately, your car’s battery won’t give you any warning signs when it’s about to fail, so a battery failure is often unexpected and inconvenient. Great Canadian Oil Change’s battery service replacement test will give you an estimate on how much longer your car’s battery will last.

Find a Great Canadian Oil Change location near you and let the experienced technicians check your battery in about 15 minutes to see if it needs to be replaced.

HEADLIGHT/TAIL LIGHT

When you have a headlight or tail light go out, it may be tempting to continue driving with just one. But it’s simply not worth the risk.

Driving with burned-out bulbs is an easy way to get stuck in the dark—and get a traffic citation. More importantly, it’s unsafe to drive at night with impaired vision, and it could keep other drivers from noticing you as well. Thankfully, headlights and tail lights are easy to replace.

Find a Great Canadian Oil Change location near you, and its technicians will replace your burned-out bulbs in about the same amount of time it takes for an oil change.

WIPER BLADES

All too often, drivers neglect their windshield wipers—even though they’re right in front of our eyes.

Windshield wipers are a crucial safety measure for your vehicle, helping improve visibility in rain, sleet, snow and other elements. And if you don’t have your wiper blades replaced regularly, they can wear down and become less effective. Common signs that your wiper blades need to be replaced include streaking, chattering, and torn edges.

Great Canadian Oil Change technicians will inspect your wiper blades as part of its free maintenance check, all while you wait from the convenience of your vehicle.

Photo: Contributed The families of Mike, left, and Nick Bernhardt.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.