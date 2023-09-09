Excellent marriage of natural beauty and modern convenience at Upper Mission's Sage Water

Photo: Contributed

Imagine waking up to the serene sounds of nature, the scent of pine and aspen filling the air, and the promise of outdoor exploration at your doorstep.

Welcome to Sage Water, Kelowna’s newest gem located in the heart of the Upper Mission neighbourhood. Spearheaded by Okanagan developer Emil Anderson Properties, this thoughtfully designed community recently received the final nod to break ground, signalling a new chapter in residential living—one that blends natural beauty with modern convenience.

Situated above Frazer Lake, Sage Water is designed as a haven for those who crave a balanced lifestyle. This unique neighbourhood is sandwiched between the well-established South Ridge and Stonebridge, previous landmark Emil Anderson developments. Offering a boutique selection of custom homesites, Phase 1 provides stunning vistas of the valley below and the mountains that embrace it. From wetland exploration to hillside trails, Sage Water invites you to connect with nature and the community around you.

What sets Sage Water apart is its commitment to multi-generational living and environmental stewardship.

“Given our history and connection to the Upper Mission, we are thrilled to spearhead plans for the development of one of the last remaining parcels in the Upper Mission neighbourhood that have been slated for residential housing,” Emil Anderson Group chairman Mike Jacobs says. “We recognize that Sage Water is a special place, rich in natural beauty and memory making, and our intent is to build out this community so that future Sage Water residents and those living in the adjacent neighbourhoods can enjoy this space for years to come.”

The community is set to roll out its first series of 12 tree-lined homesites in the fall of 2023. Ten of these will be available for purchase and customization, while two are slated to be quick possession houses crafted by Dilworth Homes, an Emil Anderson Group affiliate. Future phases will introduce a wider range of housing options, from single-family homes to townhouses, ensuring Sage Water remains an inclusive space that invites diversity and fosters community bonds.

While Sage Water itself is a sanctuary, it also places residents within arm’s reach of the Upper and Lower Mission’s sought-after amenities. Award-winning wineries, boutique shopping and fine dining are just moments away. An upcoming commercial centre at The Ponds is also in the works, promising to add convenience to the many luxuries already being offered.

For those who love to venture outside, Sage Water is more than a home; it’s a basecamp for adventure. Hiking, biking, rock climbing, and even winter sports like snowshoeing and skiing are all within easy reach.

“This land parcel had been in our family for years and has always been a place for everyone,” Frazer Lake Limited Partnership principal Gary McKillican says. “Our vision for Sage Water was one of preservation and inclusivity, where a diverse collection of home styles at a variety of price points encourages a sense of community and family connections.”

