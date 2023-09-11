Find you new home at Lake Country Modular Homes

Photo: Contributed

When it comes to buying a manufactured or modular home, who you deal with is as important as the home itself.

And Lake Country Modular Homes has you covered.

What sets Lake Country Modular apart from the rest includes a diverse product range, the fact it is a full-serve dealership selling top-brand homes made by SRI Homes, it carries an impressive inventory and offers unparalleled customer service.

Whether it's single units, sectionals, two-story homes, park models or tiny homes, Lake Country Modular offers them on steel frames, with crawl spaces, or basements.

From project management and permitting to excavation, foundations, utility hook-ups, driveways, septic systems, decks, and garages, it can provide all that is needed and customers can opt for its comprehensive services or just the essentials, whatever suits customers’ needs.

According to owner Jim Gardner, manufactured and modular homes are a good and affordable option compared with condominiums and are growing in popularity with all demographics. They are built to provincial and national building standards and can be ready for customers much quicker than conventional homes.

Lake Country Modular has an impressive inventory of more than 20 homes ready for sale and immediate delivery.

With unparalleled customer service, the 18-year-old company’s dedicated, on-site sales personnel and full-time warranty staff pay keen attention to detail, and factory access is available upon request.

“We ensure the customer’s satisfaction remains paramount,” says Gardner.

Being one of the highest volume dealerships in B.C., Lake Country Modular is a beacon of excellence in the modular home industry. Its substantial sales volume allows it to offer attractive discounts on select models and consistently transparent pricing.

“Dive into this unique home buying experience and understand firsthand why we're leading the charge,” says Gardner.

Your dream modular home, supported by an unparalleled team, is waiting for you at Lake Country Modular.

Lake Country Modular Homes is located at 515 Beaver Lake Road in Kelowna and can be contacted at 250-766-2214 (toll-free at 866-766-2214) or on the web at lcmhomes.com.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.